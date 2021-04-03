पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध हथकढ़ शराब बरामद:अवैध शराब तस्करों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई, 4 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • देसी शराब के 52 कार्टन एवं 30 लीटर अवैध हथकढ़ शराब बरामद

जिलेभर में पुलिस ने अलग-अलग कार्यवाही करते हुए 4 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। अवैध देशी शराब के कुल 52 कार्टन तथा 25 लीटर अवैध हथकड़ शराब बरामद कर 04 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया जाकर एक वाहन को जब्त किया गया।

पुलिस के अनुसार करड़ा पुलिस ने थानाधिकारी अवधेश सान्दू ने सेवाड़ा में कार्यवाही करते हुए वाहन कार को रूकवाया। इस दौरान आरोपी प्रतापपुर किशनगढ़ निवासी संग्रामसिंह पुत्र मदनसिंह रावणा राजपूत व अजयपालसिंह पुत्र सुमेरसिंह को गिरफ्तार किया। इसी तरह भीनमाल थानाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में भागलभीम से भीनमाल रोड़ सरहद भागलभीम में पक्की सड़क पर कार्यवाही करते हुए 02 प्लास्टिक जरीकेन के साथ आरोपी भागलभीम निवासी देवाराम पुत्र भलाराम बागरी को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से जरीकेन में भरी कुल 25 लीटर अवैध हथकड़ शराब बरामद कर किया।

इसी तरह बागोड़ा पुलिस ने थानाधिकारी शिवराजसिंह के नेतृत्व में कार्यवाही करते हुए मुखबीर की सूचना पर सोबड़ावास से बागोड़ा आने वाली सड़क पर सरहद सोबडावास में नाकाबंदी कर आरोपी सोबड़ावास निवासी श्रवण कुमार पुत्र कुंपाराम बागरी को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से प्लास्टिक जरीकेन में भरी अवैध 05 लीटर हथकड़ी शराब बरामद कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया।

