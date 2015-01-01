पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:15 दिन बाद जिले में फिर बढ़ने लगी सर्दी, अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान गिरा

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • दिन की शुरुआत के साथ पूरे दिन बादलों ने डाला डेरा, न्यूनतम पारा 12 डिग्री दर्ज

पिछले दो सप्ताह से जिले में मौसम के उतार-चढाव के बाद अब एक बार पुन तापमान में गिरावट हो रही है जिससे सर्दी का असर बढ़ रहा है। गत 15 दिनो पूर्व जिले में सर्दी का असर था जिसके तहत न्यूनतम पारा 10 डिग्री तक पहुंचा था। जिसके बाद एकाएक तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होती रही और गर्मी में बढ़ोतरी हुई। इस दौरान गत 15 दिनो में अधिकतम तापमान 35 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 15 डिग्री तक पहुंचा।

लेकिन इन 15 दिनो के बाद जिले में मौसम ने फिर करवट ली और शुक्रवार से तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज होनी शुरु हो गई है। इसी दौरान शुक्रवार को जिले में दिन की शुरुआत ही मौसम के बदलाव के साथ हुई। सवेरे से ही आसमान में बादल छाने के साथ सर्दी का प्रभाव भी बढा। वही आसमान में बादल छाने के कारण दिनभर धूप नही खिली और सूर्यदेव के दर्शन भी कुछ समय के लिए ही हुए। जिससे वातावरण में सर्दी का प्रभाव रहा और लोग दिन में भी गर्म कपडो में नजर आये।

बादलो के छंटने के बाद बढ़ेगी सर्दी
शुक्रवार को अलसवेेरे से ही आसमान में बादलों के साथ कोहरे के छाने से सर्दी का प्रभाव बढा। वही पूरे दिन आसमान में बादलों का डेरा बना रहा। मौसम सूत्रों के अनुसार बादलों के छंटने के बाद सर्दी में बढ़ोतरी होगी जिससे आगामी दिनो में तापमान में और अधिक गिरावट होगी और सर्दी का असर बढेगा। साथ ही इससे दिन में रहने वाले मौैसम में भी बदलाव होगा और दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट होगी और दिन भी सर्दी का असर रहेगा। जिसके तहत शुक्रवार को जिले में अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

अगला सप्ताह रहेगा सर्वाधिक ठंडा
शुक्रवार से जिले के मौसम में बदलाव के साथ ही अब तापमान में लगातार गिरावट दर्ज की जायेगी। जिसके दौरान आगामी दिनो में पारा और गिरेगा और इस सप्ताह के अंतर्गत न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री तक गिरावट दर्ज की जायेगी। वही अगले सप्ताह तापमान में गिरावट अधिक होने से जिले में इस सीजन की सर्वाधिक सर्दी पडेगी। मौसम सूत्रों के अनुसार अगले सप्ताह न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री से 5 डिग्री तक रहेगा। जिसके अंतर्गत 15 दिसंबर को इस सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान 5 डिग्री रहने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। वही इसके बाद सर्दी में एक बार फिर आंशिक कमी होगी, लेकिन सर्दी का प्रभाव कायम रहेगा।

शीतलहर व मावठ की भी है संभावना
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार हवाओं में परिवर्तन के कारण आगामी दिनो में जिले में भी मौसम में काफी बदलाव आयेगा। शुक्रवार से हुए मौसमी बदलाव से वातावरण में शीतलहर का भी प्रभाव बढ़ रहा है। शुक्रवार को सर्दी के बढते प्रभाव के साथ शीतलहर का भी असर रहा, जो 13.8 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से दर्ज की गई। वही दिन व रात को तापमान गिरने से सर्दी के असर के साथ ही क्षेत्र में शीतलहर का प्रभाव भी बढेगा। जिसके चलते जिले में मावठे की संभावना भी जताई जा रही है।

अगले सप्ताह में तापमान में ऐसे होगा उतार-चढाव
दिन न्यूनतम अधिकतम
रविवार 7 25
सोमवार 6 25
मंगलवार 5 24
बुधवार 6 25
गुरुवार 7 27
शुक्रवार 8 30
शनिवार 9 31

