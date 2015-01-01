पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:तीनों पंचायत समितियाें में 47.15% मतदान, सबसे अधिक आहोर में 48.33 फीसदी तो जालोर में सबसे कम 44.68% वोटिंग

जालोर3 घंटे पहले
  • आहाेर के जोगावा गांव के ग्रामीणाें ने पेयजल समस्या का स्थाई समाधान नहीं होने से चुनाव का किया बहिष्कार, समझाइश के बाद माने

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए पहले चरण के मतदान के दौरान तीनों पंचायत समितियाें जालोर, आहोर व सायला क्षेत्र में सोमवार को शांतिपूर्ण मतदान संपन्न हुआ। इस बार मतदान के प्रति मतदाताओं का रूझान कम रहा एवं आधे से ज्यादा मतदाताओं ने मतदान ही नहीं किया। तीनों पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 47.15 प्रतिशत मतदान हु़आ।

सबसे अधिक मतदान आहोर में 48.33, सायला में 47.66 व जालोर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में सबसे कम 44.68 प्रतिशत मतदान रहा। मतदान के दाैरान सुबह के समय एक बार ताे मतदान केंद्राें पर भीड़ रही, लेकिन 3 बजे बाद तीनों पंचायत समिति क्षेत्रों के बूथों पर कहीं भीड़ नजर नहीं आई। ऐसे में बूथों पर मतदान को लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से पूरी व्यवस्था की गई। कोरोना को देखते हुए मतदाताओं को सेनेटाइजर व मास्क की

अनिवार्यता रखते हुए मतदान करने के लिए बूथों पर प्रवेश करने दिया गया। तीनों क्षेत्रों में कुल 4 लाख 95 हजार 58 मतदाताओं में से 2 लाख 33 हजार 415 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। प्रवेश से पहले तीन जांच, उसके बाद ही बूथ में दिया प्रवेश

कोरोना को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने पूरी तरह से व्यवस्थाएं की थी। बूथ में मतदाताओं का प्रवेश होने से पहली मतदाताओं को आवश्यक रूप से मास्क पहनना, उसके बाद थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग से जांच एवं फिर हाथों को सेनेटाइजर किया गया। इसके बाद ही उनकाे वोट देने के लिए बूथ में प्रवेश दिया गया था।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते कम हुआ मतदान
इस बार तीनों पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में मतदान काफी कम हुआ है। सरपंच व पंच चुनाव के दौरान सरपंच चुनने को लेकर लोगों में काफी उत्साह रहता है, ऐसे में प्रवासी भी गांव पहुंचकर मतदान करते हैं, लेकिन इस मतदान में प्रवासी भी कम पहुंचते हैं। इसके साथ-साथ कोरोना के चलते भी बुजुर्ग मतदाता बूथों पर काफी कम नजर आए। इसके चलते इस बार इस चुनाव में मतदान प्रतिशत काफी कम रहा।

3 बजे के बाद सूने नजर आए पाेलिंग बूथ
इस बार मतदान को लेकर बूथों पर मतदाताओं को इतनी भीड़ नजर नहीं आई। सुबह शुरू हुए मतदान को लेकर एक बार तो काफी भीड़ नजर आई, लेकिन दोपहर तीन बजे के बाद धीरे-धीरे मतदाताओं की भीड़ घटने लग गई। शाम को ताे कई बूथों पर तो मतदाता नजर भी नहीं आए।

बहिष्कार : पेयजल समस्या के समाधान की मांग
आहोर उपखंड खेत्र के काम्बा ग्राम पंचायत के जोगावा गांव के ग्रामीण पिछले कई साल से पेयजल समस्या का स्थाई समाधान करने की मांग कर रहे हैं। उनकी मांग पूरी नहीं होने के चलते सोमवार को उन्हाेंने चुनाव का बहिष्कार कर प्रदर्शन करने लगे। सूचना मिलने पर एसडीएम मासिंगाराम जांगिड़ ने जलदाय विभाग के सहायक अभियंता हेमंत वैष्णव को मौके पर भेजा। इसके बाद वैष्णव ने ग्रामीणों से समझाइश कर जल्द ही नर्मदा का पानी पहुंचाने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने मतदान करना शुरू किया।

