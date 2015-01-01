पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना एडवाइजरी:जिलेवासियों को कोरोना एडवाइजरी का ध्यान रखते हुए दीपावली का पर्व मनाने की अपील

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर्व को हर्ष उल्लास के साथ ही राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना के साथ मनाये। दीपावली त्यौहार पर आनंद उमंग के साथ मास्क का विशेष ध्यान रखे। जिला कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता ने बुधवार को जिले के आम जन से अपील करते हुये ये बात कही। जिला कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा पटाखों के विक्रय एवं इस्तेमाल पर पाबंदी लगाई गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना को लेकर विशेषज्ञों की राय है कि सर्दी के बढऩे के साथ ही इसका प्रभाव पहले से अधिक बढ़ सकता है। साथ ही पटाखों से होने वाले प्रदूषण के कारण इसका खतरा और भी बढ़ जाता है। ऐसे मे आम जन के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुये सभी की जिम्मेदारी है कि त्यौहार के दौरान पटाखों का इस्तेमाल नही करेंगे तथा किसी को भी नही करने देंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि रोशनी के इस पर्व पर पटाखों से परहेज करे तथा प्रदूषण के कारण कोरोना के बढते खतरे को कम करने मे सहयोग करे। वर्तमान मे मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। उन्होंने आम जन से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे कोरोना के प्रति राज्य भर मे चलाये जा रहे इस जन आंदोलन में सहयोग करे। इसके साथ ही दीपावली के पर्व पर बाजार मे खरीददारी के समय निकलते समय एवं त्यौहार के दौरान मास्क का अवश्य प्रयोग करे। उन्होंने कहा कि आमजन इस पर्व पर कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था बनाये रखने मे भी पुलिस एवं प्रशासन का पूर्ण सहयोग करे।

मिट्टी के दीए व अन्य सामग्री विक्रेताओं से कुछ सामग्री खरीदे : जिला कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ समय से लॉक डाउन के बाद छोटे स्तर के व्यापारी जैसे मिट्टी के दीए बनाने वाले तथा अन्य स्थानीय सामग्री विक्रेता आर्थिक तंगी के दौर से गुजर रहे है । ऐसे मे उन्होंने आम जन से आग्रह किया कि वे छोटे दीये, मोमबत्ती तथा अन्य छोटी सजावटी सामग्री विक्रेताओं से भी कुछ न कुछ अवश्य खरीदे।

इससे उन्हें आर्थिक मदद मिलेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे इस कार्य से छोटे स्तर पर सामग्री का निर्माण करने वाले इन परिवारों को रोजगार मिलने के साथ आर्थिक मदद होगी तथा उन्हें संकट के इस दौर में संबल मिलेंगा। उन्होंने जालोर के आम जन को काेराेना महामारी के दौरान पिछले दिनों राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाइजरी की पालना के लिये धन्यवाद भी दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जालोर की जनता के भरपूर सहयोग के कारण ही जालोर जिले मे स्थिति नियंत्रण में है।

