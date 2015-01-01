पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनावी रंजिश:चांदराई में भाजपा-कांग्रेस समर्थकों में झड़प, कांग्रेस नेता ऊमसिंह समेत कई जनों पर मारपीट का आरोप

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालोर. कलेक्ट्रेट के आगे प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
  • आहोर पुलिस थाने में विवाद को लेकर दोनों पक्षों के तीन मामले हुए दर्ज
  • दोनों पक्षों का आमने-सामने मामला दर्ज

प्रथम चरण के पंचायतीराज चुनाव के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार काे आहोर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के चांदराई में चुनावी रंजिश को लेकर कांग्रेस व भाजपा समर्थकों के बीच विवाद हो गया। इसको लेकर आहोर पुलिस थाने में तीन अलग-अलग मामले दर्ज हुए हैं। इनमें भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पति समेत समर्थकों ने भीनमाल विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़ चुके कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता ऊमसिंह चांदराई समेत कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं पर मारपीट एवं धमकाने का आरोप लगाया। इसके बाद बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थक जालोर पहुंचे और कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने कई घंटों तक धरने पर बैठकर प्रदर्शन किया।

इसके बाद कलेक्टर व एसपी से मुलाकात के बाद मामला शांत हुआ। इधर, मामले को लेकर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के बूथ एजेंट ने ऊमसिंह चांदराई समेत 15 से 20 जनों के खिलाफ आहोर थाने में रिपोर्ट दी। इधर, इसी मामले को लेकर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पति के खिलाफ ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ने भी आहोर थाने में राजकार्य में बाधा डालने समेत विभिन्न आराेप लगाते हुए रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई है, वहीं चांदराई के समर्थक ने भी भाजपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दी। पुलिस ने इस मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों ने कांग्रेस नेता चांदराई पर धमकाने एवं मारपीट करने का लगाया आरोप

आहोर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के वार्ड संख्या 16 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी पूर्व सरपंच मोहनलाल मेवाड़ा की पत्नी शांतिदेवी व कांग्रेस से वरिष्ठ नेता ऊमसिंह चांदराई की पुत्रवधू संतोष कंवर आमने-सामने चुनाव लड़ रही थी। सोमवार को मतदान के बाद मंगलवार को दोनों पक्षों में झड़प हुई। पुलिस को भाजपा के बूथ एजेंट चंपालाल कुम्हार ने रिपोर्ट देकर आरोप लगाया कि सोमवार को मतदान समाप्ति के समय ऊमसिंह चांदराई ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी का पोलिंग एजेंट बैठने के साथ-साथ फर्जी मतदान का विरोध करने पर मारपीट की धमकी दी। इसके बाद मंगलवार सुबह वह डेयरी पर दूध लेने आया था।

इस दौरान ऊमसिंह ने उसके साथ धक्का मुक्की की। इसके बाद भाजपा प्रत्याशी का पति मोहनलाल समेत कुछ जने मंदिर में दर्शन करने गए थे। इस दौरान वहां पर ऊमसिंह, भंवरसिंह व मांगीलाल समेत 15 से 20 लाेगाें ने लाठियों से हमला किया। भाजपा समर्थकों का कहना है कि फर्जी मतदान का विरोध करने पर यह विवाद हुआ है।

मतदान से पहले मारपीट समेत धमकाने को लेकर की थी शिकायत
भाजपा प्रत्याशी शांतिदेवी ने मतदान से पहले भी कांग्रेस नेता चांदराई के खिलाफ मारपीट व धमकाने का आरोप लगाते हुए निर्वाचन आयोग समेत प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। शिकायत में बताया कि चंादराई के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने से नाराज होकर वह मारपीट करेंगे।

इधर, मामले को लेकर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पति के खिलाफ ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ने मामला दर्ज करवाया
भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पति के खिलाफ आहोर थाने में दो रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई गई है। विवाद ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के निवास के सामने हुआ था। ऐसे में ग्राम विकास अधिकारी सुमन मीणा ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पति मोहनलाल मेवाड़ा व उसके बेटे विकास मेवाड़ा के खिलाफ आहोर थाने में रिपोर्ट दी। रिपोर्ट में बताया कि दोनों ने राजकार्य में बाधा डालने के साथ जातिसूचक शब्दों से अपमानित किया। इसी तरह मोहन मेवाड़ा व उसके समर्थक चंपालाल, बंशीलाल समेत 9 जनों के खिलाफ चंादराई निवासी हंसाराम मेघवाल ने मारपीट व जातिसूचक शब्दों से अपमानित करने की रिपोर्ट दी। आहोर पुलिस ने तीनों मामले दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी शांतिदेवी के पति मोहनलाल मेवाड़ा मुझे बदनाम करने के लिए गलत आरोप लगा रहे हैं। चुनाव में लोगों द्वारा किए गए एक तरफा मतदान के कारण वे हार मान चुके हैं। इसलिए फर्जी मतदान व मारपीट का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। ऊमसिंह चांदराई, कांग्रेस नेता पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए मेरी पत्नी द्वारा भाजपा से नामांकन भरते ही नामांकन वापिस लेने को लेकर ऊंमसिंह चांदराई धमकाते हुए वापिस लेने का दबाब बना रहे थे। हमनें नामांकन वापिस नहीं लिया तो मंगलवार सुबह बूथ एजेंट समेत मेरे समर्थकों से लड़ाई कर दी। मोहनलाल मेवाड़ा, पूर्व सरपंच व भाजपा प्रत्याशी पति

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें