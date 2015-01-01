पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधार सीडिंग शीघ्र पूरे करने के दिए निर्देश:कलेक्टर ने ई-मित्र और उचित मूल्य दुकानों का किया निरीक्षण

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता ने शनिवार को मुख्य सचिव के निर्देशानुसार शहरी एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के एक-एक ईमित्र कियोस्क एवं उचित मूल्य दुकान का औचक निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान उन्होंने जालोर शहर में नगर परिषद के पास स्थित कृष्णा ईमित्र का औचक निरीक्षण कर राज्य सरकार की सभी सेवाओं की उपलब्धता, आवश्यक उपकरण यथा कम्प्यूटर, प्रिंटर, बायोमैट्रिक के सुचारू संचालन का निरीक्षण किया।

शुक्रवार की ट्रांजेक्शन हिस्ट्री का अवलोकन किए जाने पर सही पाया गया। कलेक्टर ने कियोस्क धारक चंपालाल को वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के तहत खाद्य सामग्री योजनांतर्गत लाभार्थियों के बकाया आधार सीडिंग कार्य करने एवं जन आधार कार्ड वितरण करने के लिए निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने राज्य सरकार द्वारा हैल्थ एडवाइजरी की पालना करने के लिए भी पाबंद किया। इसी प्रकार ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लेटा सरकारी स्कूल के सामने स्थित शिव शक्ति ईमित्र का भी निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

इसी तरह कलक्टर ने जालोर शहर के हैड पोस्ट ऑफिस रोड स्थित उचित मूल्य दुकान मैसर्स मोहनलाल अनाजी तथा ग्राम पंचायत लेटा के मैसर्स कुयाराम मनाजी के उचित मूल्य दुकान का भी औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान खाद्य सुरक्षा, अन्त्योदय, बीपीएल, स्टेट बीपीएल, एपीएल एवं बकाया आधार सीडिंग के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त कर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश प्रदान किए। निरीक्षण के दौरान पीओएस मशीन शुरु करवाकर ऑनलाईन स्टॉक का अवलोकन किया। कलक्टर ने राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोविड-19 हैल्थ एडवाइजरी की पालना करने सहित बकाया आधार सीडिंग वरीयता के साथ शीघ्र पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए।

