परेशानी:डावल सब माइनर व हिंडवाड़ा माइनर के किसानाें काे तीसरी पाण का नहीं मिल रहा पानी

हाडेचा
  • किसानाें काे समय पर पानी नहीं मिलने के चलते खेताें में खड़ी फसलें सूख रही, कई बार विभाग के अधिकारियाें काे बताया, पर समस्या का नहीं हाे रहा समाधान

इसरोल वितरिका से निकलने वाली डावल सब माइनर व हिंडवाड़ा माइनर के लोगों को तीसरी पाण के लिए समय पर पानी नहीं मिलने की वजह से फसलें सूख रही हैं। इसकाे लेकर किसानाें ने कई बार विभाग के अधिकारियाें काे अवगत करवाया, लेकिन समस्या का समाधान नहीं हाे रहा है।

डावल सब माइनर व हिंडवाड़ा माइनर कमांड क्षेत्र के किसानों ने बताया की नर्मदा विभाग के अधिकारियों, पेट्रोलिंग ठेकेदार व गेटमैन की लापरवाही के कारण नहरों में किसानाें हक का पूरा पानी नहीं दिया जा रहा है। पहले भी समय पर पानी नहीं आने की वजह से रबी की सीजन की फसलों की बुवाई समय पर नहीं हाे पाई। पानी काे लेकर नर्मदा कार्यालय के बाहर धरना प्रदर्शन करने के बाद ही हक का पानी मिल पाया। उन्हाेंने क्षेत्र के किसानाें ने कुछ हैक्टेयर में जीरा, ईसबगोल, गेहूं व रायड़ा की बुवाई की है। दूसरी पाण का पानी तो जैसे तैसे करके फसलाें काे दे दिया, लेकिन तीसरी पाण का पानी समय पर नहीं मिलने से फसलें सूख रही है।

बाराबंदी में भी पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा
किसानाें ने बताया कि तीसरी पाण का पानी लेने के लिए डावल सब माइनर व हिंडवाड़ा माइनर में बाराबंदी की गई। जिसमें डावल सब माइनर पर कुल 7 डिग्गियां भी गया है। बाराबंदी में पहले नंबर पर 1 से 3 नंबर डिग्गी तक, दूसरे नंबर में 4 से 5 डिग्गी तक, तीसरे नंबर पर 6 से 7 डिग्गी तक पानी देने की बाराबंदी की गई, लेकिन इस बाराबंदी में भी किसानाें काे पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। अब समय पर पानी नहीं आने की वजह से तीसरी पाण देने में देरी हो रही है। इस कारण खेतों में खड़ी फसलें पानी के अभाव में सूख रही है, पर विभाग के अधिकारी समस्या का समाधान नहीं कर रहे है।

किसानाें के हक का पूरा पानी नहीं मिलने की वजह से डावल सब माईनर व हिंडवाड़ा माईनर के सभी डिग्गी अध्यक्षों द्वारा निर्णय लेकर बाराबंदी से पानी लेने की जिम्मेदारी ली गई, मगर उसमे भी समय पर पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा है। पानी नहीं मिलने के चलते खेतों में खड़ी फसलें जल रही है।
-प्रकाश गोदारा व बलवंता राम, किसान डावल सब माइनर

विभाग द्वारा किसानाें काे उनके हक का पानी पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है, मगर किसानों द्वारा अवैध पाइप डालकर पानी को कुंए रिचार्ज किया जा रहा है। इसकी वजह से किसानाें काे पूरा पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। इस पर कार्रवाई कर किसानाें काे पूरा पानी पहुंचाने के प्रयास जारी है।
-ज्ञानचंद, कनिष्ठ अभियंता नर्मदा नहर परियोजना सांचौर

