दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या:एक दिन पहले गायब हुई किशोरी का मिला शव परिजनों ने दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या का लगाया आरोप

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • पीडि़ता के परिजनों ने नामजद नाबालिग पर हत्या करने का मामला करवाया दर्ज, संरक्षण में लिया

आहोर थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में 13 वर्षीय किशोरी का अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या कर शव को फंदे पर लटकाने का मामला सामने आया। पीडि़ता एक दिन पहले घर से गायब थी, जिसके बाद परिजनों ने थाने में गुमशुदगी भी दर्ज करवाई।

शुक्रवार देर रात्रि को पीडि़ता का शव पेड़ पर लटकते हुए सनवाड़ा सरहद में मिला। मृतक का शव मिलने के बाद शनिवार को बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने आहोर थाने के आगे जमा होकर आरोपी के खिलाफ तत्काल कार्यवाही की मांग उठाई। इधर, पीडि़ता के चाचा ने नामजद नाबालिग आरोपी के खिलाफ अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या करने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई। पुलिस ने देर शाम को नाबालिग को संरक्षण में ले लिया। वहीं उसके बाद पीडि़ता के शव का पुलिस ने मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द किया।

शुक्रवार को थाने में करवाई थी गुमशुदगी : गुरुवार देर रात्रि को नाबालिग घर से गायब थी, जिस पर पीडि़ता के परिजनों ने आहोर थाने में नाबालिग पर शक जताते हुए ले जाने की रिपोर्ट दी। उसके बाद पुलिस ने भी पीडि़ता की खोजबीन की, लेकिन नहीं मिली। शुक्रवार देर रात्रि को पीडि़ता का शव सनवाड़ा सरहद में पेड़ पर लटकता मिला।
अपहरण व हत्या का मामला किया दर्ज : पीडि़ता के चाचा ने रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसकी भतीजी 11 दिसम्बर की सुबह घर पर नहीं मिलने पर किशोरी की काफी खोजबीन की गई। मगर किशोरी का कही भी सुराग नहीं मिला। परिजनों ने किशोरी को नाबालिग द्वारा ले जाने का आरोप लगाया। शुक्रवार की मध्य रात्रि जवाई नदी में पेड़ पर झूलता नाबालिंग का शव मिला।

पेड़ पर एक और भी खाली फंदा बना हुआ था। आहोर पुलिस एवं डीएसपी जयदेव सियाग ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घटना का जायजा लिया। जिसके बाद शनिवार को किशोरी का शव मिलने पर अपहरण कर सामूहिक बलात्कार कर हत्या का मामला दर्ज करने एवं घटना में शामिल अन्य लोगों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की। शव पेड़ पर झूलता मिलने की सूचना मिलने पर कांग्रेस नेता सवाराम पटेल, उमसिंह चांदराई, विधायक छगनसिंह राजपुरोहित एवं पूर्व विधायक शंकरसिंह राजपुरोहित पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी लेते हुए निष्पक्ष जांच करवाने की मांग की। उन्हाेंने घटना में शामिल अन्य लोगों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की।

मामले की जांच की जा रही
नाबालिग किशोरी की एक दिन पूर्व गुमशुदगी दर्ज हुई थी। नाबालिग किशोरी का अपहरण कर पाेक्सो एक्ट एवं हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की गई हं। मामले में एक युवक को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ जारी है। मृतका का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द किया गया।
- जयदेव सियाग, डीएसपी, जालोर

