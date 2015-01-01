पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पालड़ी माइनर:क्षतिग्रस्त पालड़ी माइनर की विभाग ने नहीं ली सुध, किसानों ने अपने स्तर पर मरम्मत की

हाडेचा9 घंटे पहले
हाडेचा. अपने स्तर पर माइनर की मरम्मत करते किसान।
  • पहली पाण के लिए पानी छोड़ने के बाद करीब 20 फीट तक टूट गई थी पालड़ी माइनर

पहली पाण के लिए पालड़ी माइनर में पानी छोड़ने पर बिखर जाने के बाद विभाग ने मरम्मत तक नहीं करवाई। ऐसे में कमांड क्षेत्र के किसानों ने मिलकर राशि एकत्रित की अाैर माइनर की मरम्मत करवाई। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को इसरोल वितरिका से निकलने वाली पालड़ी माइनर में पानी छोड़ा था, लेकिन डावल सरहद में करीब 20 फीट तक टूटकर बिखर गई।

माइनर टूटने की सूचना पर नर्मदा विभाग के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे, लेकिन मरम्मत तक नहीं करवाई। इसके बाद आसपास के किसानों ने रुपए एकत्रित कर अपने स्तर पर पालड़ी माइनर की मरम्मत कराई। डिग्गी अध्यक्ष पोपटलाल पुरोहित ने बताया कि दूसरे दिन भी निगरानी ठेकेदार व नर्मदा विभाग के अधिकारी माइनर को सही करने के लिए मौके पर नहीं आए। मजबूर होकर किसानों काे अपने स्तर पर माइनर की मरम्मत करानी पड़ी।

जिम्मेदार बाेले- वर्क ऑर्डर जारी नहीं हो पाया
आचार संहिता लग जाने के कारण हमारे द्वारा ठेकेदार को वर्क ऑर्डर जारी नहीं किया गया हैं। वर्क ऑर्डर के लिए अनुमति मांगी गई है, जल्द ही अनुमति मिलने पर किसानों का भुगतान करवा दिया जाएगा। इसी वजह से ठेकेदार कार्य करवाने से कतरा रहे हैं। फिर भी किसानों के द्वारा नहर का मरम्मत कार्य करवाया जा रहा है तो हमारे द्वारा ठेकेदार को कहकर किसानों को मरम्मत की मजदूरी दिलवाई जाएगी।
-नवीनकुमार माथुर, एक्सईन, नर्मदा नहर परियोजना

