स्पेशल ट्रेन:देवदर्शन ट्रेन 6 जनवरी काे जयपुर से चलेगी

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एण्ड टूरिज्म कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (आईआरसीटीसी) अगले साल जनवरी-2021 में देवदर्शन नाम से स्पेशल ट्रेन से यात्रा कराएगा। यह ट्रेन 6 जनवरी को जयपुर से शुरू की जाएगी। इसमें स्लीपर के साथ पहली बार थ्री एसी के डिब्बे भी लगाए जाएंगे। संयुक्त महाप्रबंधक (पर्यटन) योगेंद्र सिंह गुर्जर के अनुसार इस ट्रेन की बुकिंग सुविधा आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है। ट्रेन 6 जनवरी को सुबह जयपुर रेलवे स्टेशन से रवाना होने के बाद अलवर, रेवाड़ी, दिल्ली सफदरजंग, गाजियाबाद, मुरादाबाद, बरेली तथा लखनऊ से गुजरेगी।

