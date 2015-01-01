पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  Jalore
  Dhanavarsha In The Market On Dhanteras, The City Was Illuminated By The Bright, Colorful Lights Seen In The Market From Morning Till Late Night.

धनवर्षा:धनतेरस पर बाजार में धनवर्षा,सुबह से लेकर देर रात्रि तक बाजार में दिखी रौनक, रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगा उठा शहर

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस पर शुक्रवार को जालोर शहर समेत जिले के सभी कस्बों के बाजार में खूब धनवर्षा हुई। सुबह से शहर में लोगों की भीड़ दिखने लगी, जो देर रात तक नजर अाई। शहर में ज्वैलरी, वाहनों, बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, कपड़ों समेत विभिन्न प्रतिष्ठानों पर जमकर खरीदारी हुई। जालोर शहर के मुख्य बाजार में पूरे दिन बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए लाेगाें की भीड़ नजर आई।

हर गली-मोहल्लों की दुकानों में खरीदारी को लेकर लोग खड़े थे। धनतेरस व दीवाली काे लेकर पूरे शहर में भव्य सजावट की गई है। शहर में जगह-जगह रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी की गई है। इधर, शहरवासियों ने भी अपने-अपने घर एवं मोहल्लों में भी सजावट की है। नगर परिषद की र से भी शहर के विभिन्न चाैराहाें व सार्वजनिक स्थानाें राेशनी की गई है।

सुबह से लेकर शाम तक बाजार में रही खरीदारों की भीड़

बाजार में वाहनों का प्रवेश रहा प्रतिबंध : शहर के तिलक द्वार, मैन बाजार, गांधी चौक, वन वे रोड़, बागोड़ा रोड़ समेत बाजार में लोगों की जबर्दस्त भीड़ दिखी। बाजार में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं होने की वजह से लोग परेशान होते रहे। लोगों की भीड़ को देखते हुए एसपी ने पहले से आदेश जारी करते हुए शहर के कई जगहों पर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बदलने के साथ वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंध कर दिया था। इसके चलते शहर में जगह-जगह पुलिस की ओर से ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को लेकर यातायात पुलिस को तैनात किया।

