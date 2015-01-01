पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयकर विवादों:विवाद से विश्वास योजना में होगा आयकर विवादों का निपटारा

जालोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकार के लिए समय पर राजस्व जुटाने तथा करदाताओं को लाभ देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाई गई विवाद से विश्वास योजना का आयकरदाता आगामी 31 दिसम्बर तक आवेदन करके लाभ उठा सकेंगे। जोधपुर के प्रधान आयकर आयुक्त विनोद कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि विवाद से विश्वास योजना की घोषणा लंबित आयकर कार्य के संदर्भ में विवाद का समाधान करने के लिए केंद्रीय बजट-2000 के दौरान घोषणा के अनुसार केन्द्रीय कर विवाद से विश्वास विधेयक मार्च 2020 को पारित किया गया। उन्होने बताया कि इस योजना के तहत 31 दिसम्बर तक आवेदन करके समाधान करवा सकते है।

सरकार द्वारा इस तय तिथि के बाद बकाया टैक्स पर 10 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त राशि भरकर विवाद का निपटारा किया जा सकता है। आयकर अधिकारी जालोर सुरेशचंद्र ने बताया कि आयकरदाताओं को राहत देने के लिए ये महत्वपूर्ण योजना शुरू की है जिससे करदाताओ को राहत मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें