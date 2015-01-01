पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वार्ता:दीपावली पर्व पर बाजार में व्यवस्था के लिए जिला कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता ने व्यापार मंडल से की वार्ता

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर्व पर बाजार मे व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर जिला कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता ने बुधवार को जालोर व्यापार मंडल के पदाधिकारियों से वार्ता की। जिला कलेक्टर ने दीपावली पर्व पर बाजार मे भीड़भाड़ अधिक रहने के कारण व्यापार मंडल के पदाधिकारियों से आग्रह किया है कि वे कोरोना महामारी को लेकर बाजार में विशेष रूप से राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाइजरी की स्वयं भी पालना करे तथा ग्राहकों से भी इसकी पालना करवाये।उन्होंने कहा कि व्यापारी अपनी दुकानों के बाहर कोरोना के प्रति जागरूकता के लिये नो मास्क नो एंट्री के पोस्टर अवश्य चिपकाये तथा राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाइजरी की पालना पूर्णत: सुनिश्चित करने मे प्रशासन का सहयोग करे। उन्होंने कहा कि भीड़ भाड़ के कारण संक्रमण बढ़ने के खतरे को देखते हुए दीपावली के पूर्व ही दुकानदार दुकानों के आगे गोल घेरे तथा सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के लिये व्यवस्था कायम कर ले।

उन्होंने कहा कि व्यापार मंडल इस बात का भी विशेष ध्यान रखे की किसी भी स्थिति मे पटाखों का विक्रय नहीं हो क्योंकि राज्य सरकार द्वारा प्रदूषण के कारण कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ने की संभावना को मध्यनजर रखते हुये राज्य भर मे पटाखों के विक्रय एवं इस्तेमाल पर पाबंदी लगाई गई है। जालोर व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष शंकर सिंह बघेडिय़ा एवं उपाध्यक्ष प्रवीण खण्डेलवाल ने जिला प्रशासन को पूरी तरह से आश्वस्त किया कि वे दीपावली त्यौहार के दौरान बाजारों मे पूरी तरह से कोरोना महामारी को लेकर सजगता बरतेंगे तथा लोगो को भी इसकी पालना करवाने के लिये सजग रहेंगे ।

दीपावली पर्व को देखते हुए व्यापार मंडल द्वारा यातायात व्यवस्था मे बदलाव एवं पार्किंग के लिये स्थान चिन्हित करने की बात कही गई इस पर जिला कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को इसके लिये निर्देशित किया।बैठक मे अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर छगनलाल गोयल, उपखण्ड अधिकारी चम्पालाल जीनगर, तहसीलदार मादाराम मीणा, जालोर व्यापार मंडल के संजू जैन, जगदीश आर्य, रमेश परमार, पप्सा अग्रवाल तथा विजय व्यास उपस्थित थे।

