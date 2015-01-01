पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आम चुनाव:पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव के तहत सूखा दिवस घोषित

जालोर2 दिन पहले
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा निर्धारित कार्यक्रमानुसार पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव-2020 में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए चार चरणों में मतदान करवाया जायेगा जिसको दृष्टिगत रखते हुए संबंधित क्षेत्रों व उससे लगते हुए 5 किलोमीटर परिधीय क्षेत्रों में सूखा दिवस घोषित किया गया है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी हिमांशु गुप्ता ने बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव, 2020 में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए मतदान चार चरणों 23 नवम्बर, 27 नवम्बर, 1 दिसम्बर व 5 दिसम्बर को होना निश्चित है।

वित्त (आबकारी) विभाग के आदेशानुसार जिले में संबंधित चुनाव क्षेत्रों एवं उससे लगते हुए 5 किलोमीटर परिधि क्षेत्रों में निर्धारित कार्यक्रमानुसार सूखा दिवस घोषित किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में आहोर, सायला व जालोर पंचायत समिति (ग्रामीण क्षेत्र) में 21 नवम्बर को सायं 5 बजे से 23 नवम्बर को सायं 5 बजे तक, द्वितीय चरण में बागोड़ा, सरनाऊ व भीनमाल पंचायत समिति (ग्रामीण क्षेत्र) में 25 नवम्बर को

सायं 5 बजे से 27 नवम्बर तक सायं 5 बजे तक, तृतीय चरण (1 दिसम्बर) में रानीवाड़ा व जसवंतपुरा पंचायत समिति में 29 नवम्बर को सायं 5 बजे से 1 दिसम्बर को सांय 5 बजे तक संबंधित चुनाव क्षेत्र एवं उससे लगते हुए 5 किलोमीटर परिधीय क्षेत्रों में सूखा दिवस घोषित किया गया हैं।

