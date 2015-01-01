पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:वितरिका व माइनरों की सफाई नहीं होने से किसानों के खेतों को सिंचाई के लिए नहीं मिल रहा हैं पानी

होथीगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • पानी की उपलब्धता के बाद भी खेतों तक नहीं पहुंच रहा है पानी, किसान स्वयं नहरों की सफाई में जुटे

उपखंड क्षेत्र के किसानों ने रबी की सिंचाई के लिए अपने-अपने खेत तैयार कर बीजों को छिड़काव करना शुरू कर दिया है। लेकिन लिफ्ट कैनालों से निकलने वाले सभी माइनरों व वितरिकाओं पर सिंचाई के लिए अभी तक कोई साफ-सफाई नहीं कराई गई है। ऐसे में किसानों के खेतों तक पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा हैं, जिससे अब किसान स्वयं अपने स्तर पर विभिन्न वितरिकाओं, माइनरों व डिग्गियों की साफ-सफाई कर रहे हैं।

नर्मदा नहर की विभिन्न वितरिका में साफ-सफाई नहीं होने से टेल तक किसानों के खेतों को पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा है। जिससे किसान स्वयं वितरिकाओं में मलबा, उगी हुई झाडिय़ों व फैली गंदगी को भी साफ कर रहे है। किसानों का कहना था कि पिछले कई सालों से इन नहरों की समुचित सफाई नहीं हो रही थी इस कारण टेलों पर रहने वाले किसान अपनी फसल की बिजाई तक नहीं कर पा रहे है। जिसको देखते हुए इस बार किसानों पहले से सचेत होकर साफ-सफाई में लग गये हैं।

वहीं दूसरी ओर नर्मदा नहर की विभिन्न वितरिकाओं में गंदगी व झाडिय़ों तथा रेत से अटी होने के कारण जगह-जगह क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाती है। जिसके चलते पानी छोड़े जाने की बाद वितरिका टूट जाती है ऐसे में किसानों के खेतों में पानी भर जाता है। किसानों का कहना है कि लिफ्ट कैनालो से निकलने वाले सभी माइनरों वितरिकाओं पर विभाग ने सिंचाई के लिए अभी तक कोई सफाई व्यवस्था नहीं कराई है।

विभागीय अधिकारी नियमानुसार सिंचाई करवाने का दावा कर रहे हैं, मगर अभी तक धरातल स्तर पर किसी प्रकार की तैयारियां नहीं की गई है। नहरों की वितरिकाओं में कचरा आने से पानी कुछ दूरी तक पहुंचने के बाद आगे नही पहुंच पाता है, जिससे टेल के किसान के खेतों को पानी नही मिलने की समस्या आ रही है।

किसान अपने स्तर पर विभिन्न वितरिकाओं, माइनरों व डिग्गियों की साफ-सफाई कर रहे हैं

नर्मदा लिफ्ट कैनाल, माइनरों, सब माइनरों और डिग्गियों की साफ-सफाई भी किसानों को अपने स्तर पर करवाना पड़ रहा है। सफाई के अभाव में मौजूदा समय में नहर कैनाल सब माइनरों व माइनरों में बड़े पैमाने पर घास-फूस उग आई है। वहीं वितरिका की मरम्मत न हो पाने की स्थिति में पानी छोड़े जाने के बाद यहां तो वितरिका टूट जाती है या फिर नहरों का पानी रास्ते में ही फिजूल बहता रहता है। ऐसी स्थिति के चलते टेल एरिया तक नहरों का पानी नहीं पहुंच पाता और आखिरी छोर के किसानों के खेत पानी के अभाव में उनके खेत प्यासे ही रह जाते हैं। ऐसे में न तो वितरिकाओं व सब माइनरों व माइनरों की मरम्मत हो पाती और न सफाई, जिसको लेकर किसानों को स्वयं अपने स्तर पर व्यवस्था करनी पड़ रही है।

