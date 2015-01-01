पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम:तापमान घटने से नवंबर में पड़ने लगी दिसंबर जैसी सर्दी, न्यूनतम पारा 13 डिग्री तक पहुंचा

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह और शाम मौसम में गिरावट से लोग गर्म कापड़ो में आने लगे नजर
  • उत्तरी भारत में बर्फबारी के कारण जिले में भी सर्दी का असर बढ़ रहा

उत्तरी भारत में बर्फबारी के बाद चल रही शीतलहर के कारण जिले में भी सर्दी का असर बढ़ रहा है। इसके चलते गत 3 दिनों से तापमान में गिरावट बरकरार हैं और सुबह शाम सर्दी का असर बढ़ रहा है। शुक्रवार काे जिले में अधिकतम तापमान 34 डिग्री एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जिले समेत जालोर शहर में सर्दी का असर बढ़ने से सुबह-शाम लोग गर्म कापड़ो में नजर आ रहे है।

वही गत तीन-चार दिन से दिन के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है जिससे दिनो में गर्मी का अहसास हो रहा है। वही जिले में दिन-रात के तापमान में अंतर भी काफी दर्ज हो रहा है जिससे लोगाें की दिनचर्या भी प्रभावित हो रही है। वही मौसम विभाग के अनुसार इस वर्ष सर्दी अधिक पड़ने का अंदेशा है जिससे इस वर्ष नवंबर माह में दिसंबर जैसी सर्दी पड़ रही है। इन दिनो जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है जो हर वर्ष दिसंबर का तापमान होता है।

सुबह शाम सर्दी का असर बढ़ा
गत दो सप्ताह से सर्दी का असर बढ़ रहा है जिससे जिलेभर में रात व सुबह के समय कार्य करने वाले लोग गर्म कापड़ो का सहारा ले रहे है। शहर में अल सवेरे जल्दी कार्य करने वाले लोग इन दिनो गर्म कापड़ो में नजर आ रहे है। इस दौरान बस स्टेंड़, अस्पताल के बाहर, चाय की दुकानों व डेयरी पार्लर आदि पर लोगाें को सुबह के समय गर्म कापड़ो में देखा जा सकता है। वही सुबह के समय वाॅकिंग करने जाने वाले लाेगों की दिनचर्या भी बदली है। सुबह के समय सर्दी का असर ज्यादा रहने से वॉकिंग करने वाले लोगों की दिनचर्या से अपने निच्छित समय से एक-डेढ घंटे देरी हो रही है।

यह हैं सर्दी बढऩे का कारण: उत्तरी भारत की बर्फबारी से बढ़ी सर्दी
कुछ दिनो पूर्व उत्तरी भारत के हिमाचल, शिमला समेत कई हिस्साें में बर्फबारी होने से क्षेत्र में भी सर्दी का असर बढ़ रहा है। इसी कारण से जिले में भी सर्दी का असर बढा है। इस कारण पिछले दो सप्ताह से रातों को तापमान में गिरावट से सर्दी का असर बढा है। साथ ही गत कुछ दिनो से दिन में मौसम गर्म रहने से लोगाें में आलस व मौसमी बीमारियों के बढऩे का भी अंदेशा है। वही मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आगामी दिनो में अधिकतम तापमान 33 डिग्री एवं न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री रहेगा।

तापमान में दर्ज हो रहा दुगुने से ज्यादा अंतर
मौसम के दौरान जिले में इन दिनो सुबह-शाम व रात के तापमान में ज्यादा गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है वही दिन के तापमान में गत तीन दिनो से बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की जा रही है। इस सप्ताह न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री बना हुआ है वही दिन में तापमान 33 से 35 डिग्री के बीच रहा। इस प्रकार तापमान में करीब ढाई गुना से भी अधिक का अंतर दर्ज किया जा रहा है। जिससे रात व सुबह-शाम को सर्दी का असर अधिक रहता है जिससे लोग गर्म कापड़ो का सहारा ले रहे है। वही दिन को दोपहर में गर्मी अधिक रहती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें