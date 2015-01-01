पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:जिले में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से बढ़ने लगी ठिठुरन, 1 डिग्री गिरा तापमान, और बढ़ेगी सर्दी

जालोर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालोर. सर्दी का असर बढ़ जाने से रात्रि को जल्दी गलियां सूनसान होने लगी।

दिवाली बीत जाने के साथ ही अब शहर में सर्दियों का पूरी तरह आगमन होने की तैयारी है। देश के उत्तरी व पश्चिमी हिस्सों से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के निकलने के बाद अब हवा का रुख बदलेगा। शहर सहित जिलेभर में ठिठुरन बढ़ जाएगी। न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान भी उतरने लगेगा। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से हुई बादलों की आवाजाही से शहर में ठंडक का असर कम था।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ लगभग निकल चुका है, अब सर्दी का असर दिखाई देना शुरू हो जाएगा। शहर में पिछले दो-तीन दिनों से बादलों की आवाजाही है। इस वजह से न्यूनतम तापमान में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही थी। मौसम विभाग की अधिकृत वेबसाइट के अनुसार यह पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अब देश के उत्तरी हिस्सों से लगभग निकल चुका है। इसके बाद हवा का रुख बदलने लगेगा। इसके साथ ही तापमान में गिरावट का दौर शुरू हो जाएगा।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के निकलते ही बदलेगा हवा का रुख, 3-4 दिन में और तापमान गिरने की संभावना

अगले तीन से चार दिनों में शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान और उतर सकता है। अधिकतम तापमान में भी गिरावट की संभावना है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार जालाेर सहित प्रदेश में चार से पांच दिनों तक मौसम शुष्क रहेगा तथा फिर से उत्तरी हवाओं के प्रभाव से राज्य के अधिकांश हिस्सों में तापमान उतरने की संभावना है। कई जगह धुंध व कई जगह कोहरा भी छाने की संभावना है।

माैसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तरी हवाओं का दाैर ज्यादा रहने के चलते आगामी एक सप्ताह में न्यूनतम तापमान भी काफी नीचे पहुंचने की संभावना है। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 25 से 26 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है। शहर समेत जिलेभर में इसका असर दिखना भी शुरू हाे गया है।

ऐसे प्रभावित करता है पश्चिमी विक्षोभ
पश्चिम से हवाएं चलती हैं, जिसके साथ बादल भी आते हैं।
जहां नमी मिलती है, वहां बारिश-बौछारें तो कहीं ओले की संभावना बनती है।
उत्तरी, पूर्वी व उत्तर-पूर्वी हिस्सों में इस पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से बर्फबारी होती है।
प्रदेश में हवाएं रोकता है: पश्चिमी विक्षोभ जब सक्रिय होता है तो राजस्थान की तरफ बढ़ने वाली उत्तरी व पूर्वी हवाओं को रोकता है। इससे न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट आने लगती है, वहीं कई बार बादल छाने से बूंदाबांदी तो कहीं ओले भी गिरने लगते हैं।

जाने के बाद बढ़ती है ठंड: प. विक्षोभ निकलने के बाद राजस्थान में उत्तर, पूर्व व उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाएं चलने लगती हैं। इन दिशाओं में इसी पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से पहले बर्फबारी हो जाती है। इस कारण यहां से आने वाली हवाएं ठंडी होती हैं और ये हवाएं पारे में गिरावट लाती हैं। सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ अब बीमारियों का खतरा भी बढ़ने लगेगा। ऐसे में अस्पतालों में माैसमी बीमारियाें के मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ने लगी है।

