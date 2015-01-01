पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिफ्तारी:कर्मचारियों ने मांगों को लेकर सद्‌बुद्धि यज्ञ कर जेल भाराे आंदोलन के तहत दी गिफ्तारी

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ के प्रदेशव्यापी आह्वान पर महासंघ के जिला शाखा ने कर्मचारियों की लंबित मांगों को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने बुधवार को सद्बुद्धि यज्ञ कर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौपा। इस दौरान महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष पूनमाराम विश्नोई के नेतृ्त्व में कर्मचारियों ने लंबित मांगों पर राज्‍य सरकार द्वारा संवाद कायम नहीं करने एवं मांगों का निराकरण लंबित रखे जाने के कारण कर्मचारियों ने नारेबाजी कर आक्रोश प्रकट किया।वहीं ज्ञापन देने के बाद पूनमाराम विश्‍नोई, विरदसिंह चौहान, ओमाराम सोनल, दलपतसिंह आर्य, कैलाश कुमार खत्री, शिवदत्त आर्य, रघुनाथाराम भादू सहित कर्मचारियों ने जेल भरो आंदोलन के तहत गिरफ्तारी दी। विश्नोई ने बताया कि अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ का मांग पत्र सरकार के सम्मुख निराकरण के लिए लम्बित है।

इसके अतिरिक्त वर्तमान में राज्य सरकार द्वारा द्विपक्षीय वार्ता के अभाव में एक तरफा कार्यवाही करने से कर्मचारियों के सामने ज्वलंत समस्याएं उत्पन्न हुई है जिनका निराकरण करने की मांग की जा रही है। इस दौरान कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं में वेतन कटौती, सामंत कमेटी का गठन एवं परिणाम, कर्मचारियों के सामूहिक अवकाश के अधिकार को बहाल करने, सातवें वेतन आयोग से वंचितों को सातवें वेतन आयोग देने, कर्मचारी महासंघ के साथ हुए समझौतों की क्रियान्विति के संबंध में, सरकार के अधीन विभिन्न घटकों की संगठनों से वार्ता करने, अस्थाई कर्मचारियों को नियमित करने समेत कई मांगे मुख्य है।

इस दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष ने कर्मचारियों की मांगों को समय रहते समाधान नहीं करने पर आंदोलन को और तेज करने की चेतावनी दी। इस अवसर पर लादूराम भादू, गणपत डउकिया, मोहनलाल साऊ, जगाराम जाणी, जगदीश भादू, सुशील खांडा, बाबूलाल जाणी, छतराराम, हिमताराम बोहरा, सुशील आर्य, बाबूलाल खिलेरी, डूंगाराम मेघवाल सहित कई कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

