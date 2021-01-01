पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:डाॅक्टर की अभद्रता से परेशान महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी कलेक्टर से बाेलीं- इनके चैंबर में नहीं लगाएं ड्यूटी, देर शाम डॉक्टर एपीओ

  • आहोर सीएचसी में कार्यरत चिकित्सक के खिलाफ हुआ स्टाफ, गुरुवार को एसडीएम ने करवाया था मामला शांत, शुक्रवार को फिर विराेध में उतरे

आहोर कस्बे में स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में कार्यरत गायनिक डॉक्टर के खिलाफ दूसरे दिन फिर से नर्सिंग स्टाफ ने नाराजगी जताते हुए कार्य का बहिष्कार कर दिया और जालाेर पहुंच गए। यहां पर महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी ने कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता से मिलकर अपना दर्द बताया।

महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी ने अपना दर्द बताया कि सात माह से डॉ. चंपालाल उन पर दबाव बनाकर प्रताड़ित करते हुए अभद्र व्यवहार कर रहा है। अस्पताल समय के बाद भी बैठने को लेकर मजबूर करते हुए बिना किसी काम पास में बैठाए रखते हैं। महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी ने अपना दर्द बताते हुए कहा कि डॉ. चंपालाल के चैंबर में मेरी ही नहीं बल्कि भविष्य में किसी भी महिला कार्मिक की ड्यूटी नहीं लगाएं, इनका व्यवहार सही नहीं हैं।

कलेक्टर को महिला नर्सिंगकर्मियों द्वारा दर्द बताने के बाद तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए डॉक्टर को एपीओ करते हुए मुख्य कार्यालय सीएमएचओ ऑफिस कर दिया।

डॉक्टर की दबंगई : ममता कार्ड के स्थान पर चिकित्सक ने अपने नाम से छपवाए कार्ड और अस्पताल के बाहर हाेर्डिंग्स लगाए

महिला गर्भवती होने से बच्चे का टीका लगने तक सरकार द्वारा अस्पतालों में निशुल्क ममता कार्ड भेजकर अस्पताल में ममता कार्ड बनवाया जाता हैं। मगर आहोर अस्पताल में कार्यरत गायनिक डॉ. चंपालाल द्वारा स्वयं का नाम लिखवाकर अस्पताल में एएनसी कार्ड गर्भवती महिलाओं को जारी किया जा रहा है।

अस्पताल में ममता कार्ड में लगी विकलांग महिला कार्मिक पर भी दबाव बनाने, लेबर रूम में कार्यरत महिला जीएनएम को अतिरिक्त समय में बिठाने, लेबर रूम में कार्यरत महिला कार्मिकों द्वारा की गई एसबीए ट्रेनिंग पर भी गलत आरोप लगाया गया।

आराेप है कि आहोर अस्पताल में कार्यरत गायनिक डॉ. चम्पालाल एवं शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. बाबूलाल द्वारा सरकारी अस्पताल की परीधि में ही अपने नाम होर्डिंग्स भी लगा रखे हैं, जिससे मरीज सीधे चिकित्सक के घर जा सके। इधर, चिकित्सकों द्वारा नियमों के विरुद्ध होर्डिंग्स लगाने के बावजूद भी प्रशासन द्वारा किसी भी तरह की कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी राेते हुए एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचीं, फिर उसके बाद कलेक्ट्रेट

चिकित्सक द्वारा एक महिला नर्सिगकर्मी को लेबर रूम में परेशान करने व अभद्र व्यवहार करने पर नर्सिगकर्मी अस्पताल में ही स्थित स्टोर रूम में जाकर रोने लगीं। इस पर अस्पताल में कार्यरत सभी नर्सिंगकर्मी एकत्रित होकर उपखंड अधिकारी मासिंगाराम के पास पहुंचे और आपबीती बताई।

उसके बाद नर्सिंगकर्मियों ने कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता के समक्ष पेश होकर अपनी समस्याएं बताई। इसी दौरान एक महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी ने कलेक्टर को बताया कि आहोर अस्पताल में पिछले दो माह से चिकित्सक चम्पालाल द्वारा अपने चैंबर में गायनिक ओपीडी के लिए लगा रखा है।

जबकि प्रसूताओं के साथ परिजन भी होते हैं। इसके बावजूद भी महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी पर दबाव बनाकर अपने पास बिठाने की आड़ में अभद्र व्यवहार करने के साथ गायनिक मरीज नहीं होने के बावजूद भी जबरन अकेले बैठने को मजबूर करने, बैठने से मना करने पर महिला कर्मी के विरुद्ध नोटिस निकालने की धमकी देने समेत आरोप लगाए। महिला स्टाफ ने आरोप लगाया कि इससे पूर्व कार्यरत अन्य महिलाकर्मी के साथ के साथ भी प्रताड़ित करने से प्रतिदिन रो-रोकर अपना स्थानांतरण आहोर अस्पताल से करवाकर चली गई थी।

कर्मचारियों ने गुरुवार को भी कार्य का बहिष्कार करते हुए प्रदर्शन किया था
जानकारी के अनुसार नर्सिंग स्टाफ ने चिकित्सक से परेशान होकर गुरुवार को भी आहोर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पर कार्य का बहिष्कार करते हुए प्रदर्शन किया था। इसके बाद एसडीएम मांसिगाराम जांगिड़ समेत अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और स्टाफ से समझाइश की।

लेकिन शुक्रवार को भी चिकित्सक ने स्टाफ के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार वापस शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद बड़ी संख्या में महिला स्टाफ के साथ बाकी नर्सिंगकर्मी जालोर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे और कलेक्टर से मिलकर शिकायत की।

एपीओ कर दिया है
चिकित्सक की लगातार शिकायत मिलने एवं महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार के मामले में डॉक्टर को एपीओ कर मुख्य कार्यालय सीएमएचओ ऑफिस कर दिया गया है। पूरे मामले की जांच करवाई जा रही है।
हिमांशु गुप्ता, कलेक्टर

