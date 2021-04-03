पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्षतिग्रस्त सार्वजनिक परिसम्पत्तियों की मरम्मत होगी:80 क्षतिग्रस्त आंगनबाड़ी भवनों के लिए 80.88 लाख व सड़कों के लिए 249.30 लाख की वित्तीय स्वीकृति

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • वर्ष 2020 में अत्यधिक वर्षा के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त सार्वजनिक परिसम्पत्तियों की मरम्मत होगी

कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता ने जिले में मानसून अवधि वर्ष 2020 में अत्यधिक वर्षा के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त 80 आंगनवाड़ी भवनों के तात्कालिक मरम्मत एवं पुनरूत्थान के लिए 80 करोड़ 88 हजार, नगरपरिषद जालाेर मे क्षतिग्रस्त सड़कों के तात्कालिक मरम्मत एवं पुनरूत्थान के लिए 2 करोड़ 49 लाख 30 हजार तथा जल संसाधन विभाग के क्षतिग्रस्त बांध की मरम्मत के लिए 1.50 लाख रुपये की राशि की वित्तीय स्वीकृति प्रदान की हैं।

जिला कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता ने बताया कि समेकित बाल विकास सेवाएं जालोर से अनुशंषा सहित ब्लॉक सायला, सांचौर व भीनमाल द्वारा प्रस्तुत प्रस्ताव प्राप्त होने पर मानसून अवधि वर्ष 2020 में अत्यधिक वर्षा के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त सार्वजनिक परिसम्पत्तियों की तात्कालिक मरम्मत एवं पुनरूत्थान के लिए भेजे गये प्रस्तावों पर आपदा प्रबंधन एवं सहायता विभाग एवं ना.सु.वि. जयपुर द्वारा जारी स्वीकृति की पालना में राज्य आपदा मोचन निधि से क्षतिग्रस्त भवनों की प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति के उपरान्त क्षतिग्रस्त आंगनवाड़ी भवनों के लिए 80 लाख 88 हजार रुपयों की वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी की गई है जिसके तहत सायला पंचायत समिति के क्षतिग्रस्त 43 आंगनवाड़ी भवनों के लिए 35.04 लाख, सांचौर पं.स. के 25 आंगनवाड़ी भवनों के लिए 33.75 लाख तथा भीनमाल के 12 आंगनवाड़ी भवनों के लिए 12.09 लाख की वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी की गई हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि इसी प्रकार आयुक्त, नगर परिषद जालोर से अनुशंषा सहित प्रस्तुत प्रस्ताव प्राप्त होने पर मानवून अवधि वर्ष 2020 में अत्यधिक वर्षा के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त सार्वजनिक परिसम्पत्तियों की तात्कालिक मरम्मत एवं पुनरूत्थान के लिए भेजे गये प्रस्तावों पर आपदा प्रबंधन एवं सहायता विभाग एवं ना.सु.वि. जयपुर द्वारा जारी स्वीकृति की पालना में राज्य आपदा मोचन निधि से क्षतिग्रस्त भवनों की प्रशासनिक स्वीकृति के उपरान्त क्षतिग्रस्त नगर निकाय सड़कों के लिए 2 करोड़ 49 लाख 30 हजार रुपयों की वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी की गई हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि रानीवाड़ा तहसील में जल संसाधन के एम.आई.पी. जालेरा कलां बांध की तात्कालिक मरम्मत एवं पुनरूत्थान के लिए 1.50 लाख की वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी की गई है।

