फायरब्रिगेड:नगर परिषद के डंपिंग यार्ड में आग, 4 बार फायरब्रिगेड ने पानी डालकर किया काबू

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
  • जालोर शहर के हनुमान नगर में हैं डंपिंग यार्ड, शनिवार रात से रुक-रुककर लग रही थी आग

शहर में केंद्रीय बस स्टैंड के समीप वार्ड संख्या 40 में स्थित कचरे के डंपिंग यार्ड में बार-बार आग लग रही हैं। शनिवार रात करीब 8 बजे एक बार फिर आग लग गई जिससे पूरे वार्ड में धुंआधार हो गया। जिसकी जानकारी के बाद वार्डवासियों व वार्ड पार्षद ने नगर परिषद के फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी। जिस पर फायर ब्रिगेड ने आकर एक बार आग को बुझाया।

लेकिन आग देर रात वापिस लग गई,जिससे आसपास के मोहल्लों में धुआं फैल गया। सूचना पर नगर परिषद की फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन काबू नहीं हो पाई। एक फायर ब्रिगेड को 4 बार पानी भरकर आग पर डालने के बाद काबू हो पाई। वार्ड पार्षद नीतू कंवर ने बताया कि शनिवार व रविवार को कचरे में आग लगने की घटना के बाद नगर परिषद को सूचना देकर फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाकर आग पर काबू पाने का

प्रयास किया गया। लेकिन इसके बाद आग पुन रुक-रुक कर लग रही है। वैसे डंपिंग यार्ड को इस जगह से हटाने व अन्यत्र शिफ्ट करने के लिए प्रशासन से मांग की गई है और उसकी कवायद भी आगे बढ़ रही है। लेकिन आये दिन आग लगने की घटना से जानमाल की हानि का अंदेशा बना हुआ है। साथ ही आग लगने के कारण फैलने वाले धुंए से क्षेत्र के लोगों को श्वास लेने व दुर्गंध से काफी परेशानी होती है।

