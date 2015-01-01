पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाहनों का फिटनेस:परिवहन कार्यालय में बिना रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए बनाए जा रहे वाहनों के फिटनेस, नियमों के अनुसार बिना रिफ्लेक्टर के नहीं किया जा सकता है फिटनेस

जालोर9 घंटे पहले
जिला परिवहन कार्यालय में नियमों की अनदेखी कर कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। ऐसा ही कार्य है वाहनों का फिटनेस का, जो बिना रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए किया जा रहा हैं। यह नियम चौपहिया वाहनो पर लागू होता है। जिसके अंतर्गत चौपहिया वाहनो का पंजीयन रिन्यू करवाने तथा फिटनेस आदि करने से पूर्व उन पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाना अनिवार्य है। नियम के अनुसार चौपहिया एवं भारी वाहनो पर रिफ्लेक्टर टेप लगाकर उसका प्रमाण पत्र

रिन्यू आवेदन एवं फिटनेस प्रपत्र के साथ लगाने के बाद ही उक्त पंजीयन रिन्यू तथा फिटनेस करने का अनिवार्य नियम है। सरकार द्वारा सड़क दुर्घटनाओं से बचने व रात के समय जीवों आदि सुरक्षा के लिए सरकार द्वारा वाहनो पर रिफलेक्टर का लगाना अनिवार्य कर दिया था। लेकिन जिले के विभागीय कार्यालय में इस नियम को दरकिनार कर उक्त पंजीयन तथा फिटनेस किया जाता है।

फिटनेस के लिए रेट्रो टेप के यह है नियम
केन्द्रीय मोटर यान नियम 1989 के नियम 104 के अनुसार रात्री के समय सुरक्षित यातायात, सड़क दुर्घटनाओं की रोकथाम व जीवों की रक्षा के क्रम में रेट्रो रिफलेक्टिव टेप को निर्धारित मापदंड व डिजाइन के अनुरुप विभिन्न वाहनों में लंबाई, चौडाई, रंग एवं डिजाइन के अनुसार लगाना अनिवार्य किया गया है। जिसमे भारी वाहनो में आगे की तरफ सफेद, पीछे लाल और दोनों तरफ दांये व बांये पीले की रंग की टेप लगाना अनिवार्य है। साथ ही चौडाई कम से कम 20 एमएम होना भी अनिवार्य है। साथ ही यह टेप भारी वाहनो में करीब 20 फिट की लंबाई में वाहन के दोनाे तरफ लगाना अनिवार्य है एवं वाहन के आगे-पीछे 10 फिट की लंबाई में लगाने का नियम है। इस प्रकार से इन सभी नियमों के अनुसार टेप लगाने पर ही उसके बाद ही पंजीयन, रिन्यू व फिटनेस आदि करने का नियम है। वही टेप को तय रंगाें से मिलते जुलते रंगाें में या कम चौडाई व कम लंबाई में भी लगाने का नियम नही है।

वाहनों काे लाए बिना भी हो जाता है फिटनेस
परिवहन कार्यालय में नियमों को इस प्रकार से अनदेखा किया जाता है कि पंजीयन रिन्यू व फिटनेस के लिए रिफ्लेक्टर व उनके प्रमाणपत्र की अनिवार्यता तो अनदेखी की जाती है। साथ ही संबंधित वाहनो को भी कार्यालय में नही लाया जाता है। जबकी नियम के अनुसार टैक्सी, चौपहिया व भारी वाहनो के पंजीयन, रिन्यू तथा फिटनेस के दौरान उन्हें कार्यालय में प्रस्तुत करना हाेता है।

लेकिन यहां नियमाें की अनदेखी के चलते वाहनाें पर बिना रिफ्लेक्टर व प्रमाणपत्र लगाना तो दूर वाहनो को कार्यालय में भी नही लाया जाता है। कमीशन के आधार पर हो जाता है काम चौपहिया व भारी वाहनो के पंजीयन, रिन्यू एवं फिटनेस के कार्य को बिना किसी प्राथमिकता व नियम कानून से सम्पन्न करवाना आम बात है। कार्यालय कार्मिकों व कमीशन एजेंटों के माध्यम से किसी भी दस्तावेज की कमी अथवा बिना

प्राथमिकता निभाए पूरा किया जा सकता है। आवेदक किसी भी कार्य के लिए कार्यालय के कार्मिकों को अतिरिक्त चार्ज देकर अथवा एजेंटों को कमीशन देकर कोई भी कार्य आसानी से बिना नियमों की पालना के सम्पन्न करवा सकता है। इसी के तहत वाहनो पर बिना रिफ्लेक्टर व प्रमाणपत्र लगाए रिन्यू तथा फिटनेस के कार्य भी हो रहे है।

