पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Jalore
  • For The Second Time The Forest Minister's Positive Eye Corona Report Was Given, After Showing Symptoms, It Was Quarantined Via Home Quarantine.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:वन मंत्री की दूसरी बार भी पॉजिटिव आई कोरोना रिपोर्ट, लक्षण दिखने पर होम क्वारेंटाइन होकर सैंपल दिया था

जालोर/पाली3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री सुखराम विश्नाेई की दूसरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। 19 नवंबर को वन मंत्री विश्नाेई ने कोरोना के लक्षण दिखने पर होम क्वारेंटाइन होकर सैंपल दिया था, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके बाद से विश्नाेई सांचौर स्थित अपने निवास पर होम क्वारेंटाइन हैं। रविवार को उनकी दूसरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें