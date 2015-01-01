पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशिक्षण:सजगता, जिम्मेदारी एवं समन्वय के साथ चुनाव प्रक्रिया को संपन्न करवाएं: गुप्ता

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रथम चरण के चुनाव के लिए मतदान व सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों का अंतिम प्रशिक्षण संपन्न

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशों के साथ ही कोरोना महामारी के लिये जारी एडवाइजरी का भी पूर्ण ध्यान रखते हुए पूरी सजगता, जिम्मेदारी एवं समन्वय के साथ चुनाव प्रक्रिया को सफलतापूर्वक संपन्न करवाये। मतदान के लिये नियुक्त अधिकारी एवं कार्मिक मतदान की सम्पूर्ण प्रक्रिया के दौरान स्वंय भी मास्क पहने तथा बूथ पर मतदाता को भी मास्क पहनने के लिये प्रेरित करें।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी हिमांशु गुप्ता ने वीर वीरम देव राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय परिसर में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के आम चुनाव 20 के तहत प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति जालोर, आहोर एवं सायला मे निर्वाचन के लिये नियुक्त मतदान दलों के अंतिम प्रशिक्षण को सं‍बोधित करते हुये ये बात कही।उन्होंने कहा कि स्वतंत्र, शांतिपूर्ण एवं पारदर्शी तरीके से चुनाव प्रक्रियाओं को सम्पन्न करवाने मे मतदान अधिकारी एवं कार्मिक अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करें। हाल ही में सम्पन्न चुनाव में सभी ने पूर्ण उर्जा व समन्वय के साथ कार्य करते हुए शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव सम्पन्न करवायें है।

साथ ही मतदान के दिन मतदान स्थल से 200 मीटर की परिधि मे चुनाव प्रचार एवं अन्य गतिविधियां नही हो इसका विशेष ध्यान रखे। प्रशिक्षण में उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सी.एल. गोयल ने कहा कि निर्वाचन के लिये नियुक्त मतदान अधिकारी एवं कार्मिक पूर्ण निष्ठा एवं समन्वय के साथ चुनाव प्रक्रिया को सफलतापूर्वक सम्पन्न करवाये। प्रशिक्षण के प्रभारी एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी अशोक कुमार सुथार ने चुनाव से संबंधित प्रक्रियाओं के बारे मे तथा सावधानीपूर्वक व नियमानुसार समय पर निर्धारित प्रपत्रों की पूर्ति आदि के बारे मे विस्तृत जानकारी दी।

प्रशिक्षण में अतिरिक्त जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एवं प्रशिक्षण के प्रभारी मोहन लाल परिहार ने मतदान अधिकारी एवं सहायक मतदान अधिकारी (प्रथम) को चुनाव से संबंधित कर्तव्यों एवं दायित्वों के बारे में बताया तथा पीपीटी के माध्यम से विभिन्न प्रपत्रों की पूर्ति व मतदान प्रक्रिया आदि के बारे मे जानकारी दी।

प्रशिक्षण में मास्टर ट्रेनर द्वारा बारी बारी से मतदान अधिकारियों को चुनाव प्रक्रियाओं के बारे मे पीपीटी के माध्यम से प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। इस अवसर जालोर उपखण्ड अधिकारी चम्पालाल जीनगर, सायला उपखण्ड अधिकारी सीमा तिवाडी, आहोर उपखण्ड अधिकारी मासिंगाराम, प्रशिक्षण मॉनिटरिंग प्रभारी आनन्द सुथार व चुनाव प्रक्रिया से जुड़े अन्य अधिकारी और कार्मिक भी उपस्थित थे। प्रशिक्षण के पश्चात प्रथम चरण के तहत पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र जालोर, आहोर एवं सायला मे मतदान तिथि 23 नवम्बर के लिये मतदान दल अपने अपने गंतव्य स्थानों के लिये आवश्यक सामग्री लेकर रवाना हुये।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें