आयोजन:किशोर स्वास्थ्य दिवस पर जांचा स्वास्थ्य, मनोरंजक गतिविधियों के माध्यम से स्वस्थ रहने की दी जानकारी

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालोर. प्रतियोगिता को लेकर सम्मानित करते हुए।
  • प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ओड़वाड़ा, उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र दीगांव, देवकी, भागली में किशोर स्वास्थ्य दिवस का आयोजन हुआ

जिले के ब्लाॅक जालोर के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ओड़वाड़ा, उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र दीगांव, देवकी, भागली में किशोर स्वास्थ्य दिवस का आयोजन किया गया। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. गजेन्द्रसिंह देवल ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय किशोर स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत जालोर खंड के केंद्रों पर किशोर स्वास्थ्य दिवस का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान ब्लॉक के विभिन्न स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर किशोर-किशोरीयों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच
की गई।
प्रतियोगिताओ के माध्यम से दी जानकारी : किशोर स्वास्थ्य दिवस पर किशोर किशोरियों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच के साथ ही कई प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन कर स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरुक रहने की जानकारी दी। इस दौरान वाद विवाद, चित्रकला, मेहंदी, खेलकूद आदि प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन कर स्वस्थ्य जीवनशैली के बारे में जागरूक किया गया। इन प्रतियोगिताओं में प्रथम व द्वितीय आने वाले प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कार दिया गया। वही प्रतियोगिताओं के माध्यम से किशोरावस्था में होने वाली संभावित बीमारी व बदलाव के बारे में जागरुक किया।

किशोरावस्था बदलाव में ध्यान योग्य बताई बातें

किशोर स्वास्थ्य दिवस के अवसर पर उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र दीगांव में कार्यक्रम के दौरान जिला समन्वयक उगमसिंह राजपुरोहित ने उपस्थित किशोर-किशोरियों को कई उपयोगी जानकारी दी। इस दौरान किशोरावस्था होने वाले बदलाव, पीयर एज्युकेटर कार्यक्रम, महावारी स्वच्छता आदि के बारे जानकारी दी। वहीं डाॅ. सांवलाराम ने अनिमिया, यौन व प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य, चोट दुर्घटना, हिंसा एवं नशाखोरी से बचाव की जानकारी दी। कार्यक्रम के दौरान एएनएम, पीएचएस, आशा एवं ग्रामीण उपस्थित रहे।

जांच कर दिया जाता है परामर्श
किशोर स्वास्थ्य दिवस के माध्यम से 10 से 19 वर्ष तक के बालक-बालिकाओ को क्षेत्र के आंगनवाडी केंद्र, स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अथवा स्कूल आदि में एएनएम व आशा आदि की सहायता से बुलाया जाता है। जहां उनकी हाइट, वजन एवं हीमोग्लोबिन आदि की जांच की जाती है। साथ ही उम्र के साथ शरीर में होने वाले बदलावो से संभावित शारीरिक समस्याओ की भी जांच की जाती है। इस दौरान हाइट, वजन व हीमोग्लोबिन आदि में कमी पाये जाने पर उन किशोर काे चयनित कर आयरन, फोलिक व कैल्सियम आदि की गोलिया व परामर्श दिया जाता है। साथ ही आंगनवाडी केंद्रों व स्वास्थ्य केंद्राे के माध्यम से उन्हे पोषक तत्वो व पौष्टिक तत्व युक्त भोजन उपलब्ध करवाया जाता है।

