निरीक्षण:कोविड 19 की जागरूकता को लेकर हेल्प डेस्क बनाई, कोराना के संबंध में मिल सकेगी जानकारी

जालोर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड जागरूकता हेल्प डेस्क का उद््घाटन, केयर होम का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाएं जांची

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष एवं जिला जज सिया रघुनाथदान के निर्देशन में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण एवं चिकित्सा विभाग के सहयोग से कोविड 19 के विरुद्ध अभियान को लेकर हेल्प डेस्क का उद्घाटन किया गया। राजकीय सामान्य चिकित्सालय में बुधवार को हेल्प डेस्क का विधिवत उद्घाटन जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव नरेन्द्रसिंह के मुख्य आतिथ्य में किया गया।

इस दौरान जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव नरेन्द्रसिंह ने कहा कि हेल्प डेस्क बनने से यहां आने वाले लोगों को कोविड-19 के संबंध में सहायता मिल सकेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस हेल्प डेस्क पर कोविड-19 के मरीजों एवं अन्य को संक्रमित होने की दशा में क्या करना चाहिए, क्या नहीं करना चाहिए, क्या उपचार लेना चाहिए, खुद को किस प्रकार आइसोलेट करें आदि संबंध में जागरूकता एवं बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों आदि के बारे में जानकारी उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी, आमजन को जागरूकता के संबंध में पंपलेट आदि भी उपलब्ध करवाये जाएंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य प्राधिकरण के निर्देशानुसार कोविड 19 वायरस के संबंध में आमजन को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। अभियान के तहत जिला अस्पताल में हेल्प डेस्क बनाई गई है, साथ ही हेल्प लाइन नंबर भी जारी किये गये हैं, जहां से कोविड 19 के मरीजों के लिए बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों, मरीजों को यदि किसी प्रकार की चिकित्सकीय सुविधाओं, एवं सहायता हेतु कॉल किया जा सकता है। कोविड पॉजिटिव पाये जाने के उपरांत किये जाने वाले उपायों एवं रखी जाने वाली सावधानियों की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

इसके अलावा आमजन को इस हेतु बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों के बारे में भी हर समय जानकारी उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। हेल्प डेस्क के उद्घाटन के दौरान डॉ. रमेश चौहान, श्यामलाल, मेलनर्स शहनवाज खान, नैनाराम, भंवरलाल, भभूताराम, रिकेश कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे। इस दौरान बिना मास्क के आने वाले लोगों को मास्क भी बांटे गये।

