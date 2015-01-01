पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वनमंत्री के पुत्र डॉ. भूपेन्द्र की पोस्ट वायरल:मैं दुखी व शर्मिंदा, क्याेंकि शिकारियों हम नहीं दिलवा पा रहे सजा

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वनमंत्री के पुत्र का दर्द
  • बाड़मेर जिले में हिरण शिकार मामले को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर वनमंत्री के पुत्र डॉ. भूपेन्द्र ने प्रकट किया दर्द

पड़ाेसी जिले बाड़मेर के शिव क्षेत्र में चर्चित हिरण शिकार मामले को लेकर वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री के पुत्र डाॅ. भूपेंद्र की ओर से सोशल मीडिया पर डाली पाेस्ट वायरल है। साेशल मीडिया पर वायरल पाेस्ट एक तरह से वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री सुखराम विश्रोई की कार्यशैली पर ही सवाल उठाने वाली है, जो चर्चा का विषय बन गई हैं। पोस्ट में उन्होंने उनके पिता वन मंत्री सुखराम विश्नाेई के विभाग के अपराधी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी को सजा नहीं दिलवा पाने की बात लिखी है।

वन मंत्री सुखराम विश्नाेई के पुत्र डॉ. भूपेन्द्र बिश्रोई ने पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा कि मुझे गर्व है कि में बिश्नाेई हूं, लेकिन बहुत दुखी और शर्मिंदा हूं कि मैं राजस्थान सरकार के एक सम्मानीय मंत्री का पुत्र हूं और हम शिकारियों या किसी वन विभाग का कोई अधिकारी या कर्मचारी को ऐसे कृत्य में शामिल होता है, उनको सजा नहीं दिलवा पा रहे हैं। साथ ही वन मंत्री के बेटे ने धरने पर बैठने की भी बात लिखी है। पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड होने के बाद कई लाेगाें ने उस पर कमेंट करना शुरू कर दिया है।

बाड़मेर जिले में हुआ था शिकार, शुक्रवार को मंत्री पुत्र भी हुए थे शामिल : बाड़मेर जिले के शिव क्षेत्र के भांडखा निंबला की सरहद में 9 दिन पहले 2 चिंकारा हिरणों का शिकार हुआ था। शिकार के 2 दिन बाद वहां पर बिश्नाेई समाज के लोग धरने पर बैठकर वन विभाग के रेंजर के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की मांग करने लगे। गुरुवार देर रात्रि को सोशल मीडिया पर वन मंत्री के पुत्र ने पोस्ट डालकर धरने पर में शामिल होने की बात कहते हुए यह पोस्ट डाल दी। जिसके बाद डॉ. भूपेन्द्र बिश्नाेई शुक्रवार को धरने में शामिल हुए एवं शुक्रवार शाम को धरना समाप्त हो गया।

यह थी पूरी पोस्ट...धरने पर बैठने की भी दी थी चेतावनी
एक समाज के लोग बिना कोई निजी स्वार्थ हिरणों के लिए लड़ाई करता है। कई बार इसमें समाज के किसी युवा भाई को अपनी जान भी गंवानी पड़ी है। फिर भी ये समाज हिरणों के लिए अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने को तैयार रहता है। लेकिन कुछ शिकारी हिरणों का शिकार आए दिन करते रहते हैं।

गुरु महाराज जम्भेश्वर भगवान के अनुयाई जो ये पुण्य का काम कर रहे हैं, वो विश्नोई समाज के लोग है और मुझे गर्व है कि मैं विश्नोई हूं। लेकिन बहुत दुखी और शर्मिंदा हूं कि मैं राजस्थान सरकार के एक सम्मानीय मंत्री का पुत्र हूं और हम शिकारियों या किसी वन विभाग का कोई अधिकारी या कर्मचारी को ऐसे कृत्य में शामिल होता हैं उनको सजा नहीं दिलवा पा रहे हैं।

कई बार अपनी अंतरात्मा को सुना, लेकिन निर्णय नहीं ले सका। लेकिन आज किसी दोस्त,रिश्तेदार यहां तक कि परिवार से भी बिना सलाह मशवरा किए एक निर्णय ले रहा हूं। गुरु महाराज से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि वो मेरी मदद करेंगे। साथियों मौैं कल 11/12/2020 को बाड़मेर के भडाला में मेरे समाज के युवा जो धरने पर बैठे हैं, उनका साथ देने और जो उनकी वाजिब मांगें हैं उनके पक्ष में धरना स्थल पर भूख हड़ताल पर बैठूंगा।

वन मंत्री के पुत्र की पोस्ट पर लोगों ने कई तंज कसे

बंटी बिश्रोई करड़ा : जब बीजेपी की सरकार थी तो मंत्री से आप बोलते थे कि मेरी सरकार नहीं हैं। मैं सिर्फ धरना प्रदर्शन कर सकता हूं आज इनकी सरकार हैं तो मंत्री जी कुछ नहीं बोल रहे हो और बेटा धरना प्रदर्शन पर जा रहा है। बस इनका काम धरना प्रदर्शन करो लोगों को गुमराह करों।

ओपी सारण : लोगों को गुमराह करने का तरीका ढूंढा है। अगर इनको आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने का होता तो इनके हाथ में है, सब करने का लेकिन समाज को गुमराह करके वहां से धरना प्रदर्शन हटाना चाहते हैं। आरोपी को बचाना चाहते हैं इसलिए आज यह कदम उठाया हैं।

रमेश राव बिश्रोई...
यह समझ से बाहर है कि मंत्री पुत्र किसके खिलाफ धरने पर बैठ रहे हैं, इन्हीं की तो सरकार है ये लोग चाहते तो धरना देने की नौबत ही कहां आती हैं।

थोड़ी राजनीति करनी पड़ती है
मंत्रीजी की तबीयत ठीक नहीं थी। इस प्रकार धरना बड़ा हो तो थोड़ी राजनीतिक करनी पड़ती है। इधर, बाड़मेर में धरने को लेकर बार-बार फोन आ रहे थे। मैंने एसीएफ को कह दिया कि कोई दोषी है तो एपीओ करो, दो दिन हो गए हुआ नहीं। फिर भी धरने से फोन आते रहे तब मैंने कहां कि मैं आ रहा। मैंने उनको कह दिया कि मेरे पिताजी वन विभाग के मंत्री हैं, अगर वहां से कोई चुक हुई है तो धरने का समर्थन करूंगा। पहले समाज है फिर राजनीति हैं। दूसरी बात है पोस्ट में मैंने जो लिखा वो मेरी अधूरी जानकारी थी धरने वालों ने दी थी, मैंने पता किया तो रेंजर का हाईकोर्ट से स्टे था, फिर हमने रेंजर को स्टे होने से शिव से जोधपुर अटैच कर दिया।
- डॉ. भूपेन्द्र विश्रोई, मंत्री के पुत्र

इस मामले को लेकर कई बार मंत्री सुखराम विश्रोई से बात करनी चाही, लेकिन किसी दूसरे व्यक्ति द्वारा बार-बार फोन उठाकर वर्जन लिखने की बात कहते रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें