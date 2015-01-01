पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिला परिषद के 30 वार्डों में 71 उम्मीदवार मैदान में रहे, 21 वार्डों में कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधी टक्कर

जालोरएक घंटा पहले
भीनमाल. नामांकन वापस लेता प्रत्याशी। फोटो| भास्कर
  • वार्ड 20 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित, दो वार्डों में चार-चार उम्मीदवार मैदान में

पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर बुधवार को नामांकन वापसी के बाद तस्वीर साफ हो गई है। जिला परिषद के 30 वार्डों में अब 71 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में रहे हैं, 21 वार्डों में कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच सीधी टक्कर होगी। नामांकन वापसी के बाद अब जिले में चुनावी माहौल शुरू होने के साथ-साथ प्रत्याशियाें ने अपने-अपने वार्डों में चुनाव प्रचार भी शुरू कर दिया है।

जिला परिषद के लिए 31 वार्डों में चुनाव हो रहे हैं, जिसमें वार्ड संख्या 20 से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार का नामांकन खारिज होने के चलते भाजपा उम्मीदवार रेखा कंवर निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुईं। वहीं जिले में 10 पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में हो रहे पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनावों को लेकर भी बुधवार को नामांकन वापसी होने के बाद अब प्रत्याशी अपनी-अपनी जीत को लेकर मतदाताओं से संपर्क करना शुरू कर दिया है।

सायला के वार्ड संख्या 11 से भाजपा की उषा निर्विरोध निर्वाचित, जिले के 21 वार्डों में सीधी टक्कर होगी

सायला पंचायत समिति में भाजपा का खाता खुल गया है। वार्ड 11 से भाजपा की उषा कुमारी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुईं। निर्विरोध निर्वाचित सदस्या के प्रतिद्वंद्वी प्रत्याशी दो बहनों ने नामांकन जमा करवाया, जिसमें दोनों बहनों के प्रस्तावक एक थे। दोनों के प्रस्तावक के हस्ताक्षर एक ही व्यक्ति द्वारा किए जाने के चलते निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने प्रत्याशी का नाम निर्देशन पत्र निरस्त कर दिया।
जिला परिषद : 21 वार्डों में कांग्रेस-भाजपा की सीधी टक्कर
जिले के 21 वार्डों में भाजपा व कांग्रेस की सीधी टक्कर होगी। वार्ड संख्या 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 व 31 में सीधी टक्कर है। वहीं वार्ड संख्या 4 व 28 में चार-चार उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में हैं। वार्ड संख्या 3, 12, 14, 15, 19, 29 व 30 में 3-3 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में हैं।

जालोर : वार्ड 6 से भाजपा उम्मीदवार मैदान से हटीं, कांग्रेस की अल्का निर्विरोध निर्वाचित
जालोर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए वार्ड संख्या 6 से भाजपा की उम्मीदवार माफिया देवी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया गया। उन्हाेंने बुधवार को अपना पर्चा वापस ले लिया। इसके चलते वार्ड 6 से कांग्रेस की अल्का देवी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो गईं हैं। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी चंपालाल जीनगर ने बताया कि नाम वापसी के पश्चात शेष रहे 41 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में रहे हैं।
सांचौर : 25 वार्डों में 58, सरनाऊ के 15 वार्डों में 32 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में
सांचौर व सरनाऊ पंचायत समिति चुनाव को लेकर अब चुनावी स्थिति साफ हो गई है। सांचौर पंचायत समिति के 25 वार्डों में 58 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में रहे हैं। वहीं सरनाऊ पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्डों में 32 उम्मीदवार ही चुनावी मैदान में रह गए हैं। वहीं जिले की 10 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव हो रहे हैं। जिसमें कुल 220 वार्डों के लिए चुनाव हैं। अब अधिकतर वार्डों में सीधी टक्कर कांग्रेस व भाजपा के बीच होगी।
अब इन पंचायत समिति के इतने उम्मीदवार रहे मैदान में
पंचायत समिति कुल वार्ड उम्मीदवार मैदान में
बागोड़ा 23 58
आहोर 23 53
जालोर 17 41
सांचौर 25 58
सरनाऊ 15 32
चितलवाना 17 42
भीनमाल 21 58
जसवंतपुरा 17 50
सायला 25 62

