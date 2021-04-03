पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:दूसरे चरण में कलेक्टर काे लगाया पहला टीका पहले दिन 665 में से 520 लाेगाें का वैक्सीनेशन

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
जालोर. दूसरे चरण में पहला टीका जिला कलेक्टर को लगाया गया।
  • 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, प्रथम चरण में हैल्थ वर्करों को लगा टीका, 11602 में से 7677 ने लगवाया
  • प्रथम दिन : वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 9 सेंटर बनाए, जिलेभर के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का लगाए टीके

प्रथम चरण की कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के बाद गुरुवार से दूसरा चरण शुरू हो गया है। दूसरे चरण में पहला टीका कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता को लगाया गया। इस दूसरे चरण में राजस्व विभाग, स्थानीय निकाय, पंचायतीराज विभाग व पुलिसकर्मियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा।

जिले में 16 जनवरी को कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य शुरू हुआ था, 19 दिनों तक जिलेभर के वैक्सीनेशन केंद्राें पर हैल्थ वर्कर के रूप में कार्य कर रहे 7 हजार 677 जनों को टीका लगा है। गुरुवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में बने सेंटर में टीका लगने के बाद कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने कहा कि कोरोना की वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है, इसको लेकर किसी भी प्रकार का भ्रम नहीं फैलाया जाए। उन्होंने वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद मेंं खुद को अच्छा महसूस करने की बात कही। दूसरे चरण के तहत शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद समेत भीनमाल व सांचाैर नगरपालिका में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी, जिसको लेकर चिकित्सा विभाग ने तैयारियां कर ली है।

प्रथम दिन : वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 9 सेंटर बनाए, जिलेभर के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का लगाए टीके
दूसरे चरण के प्रथम दिन 665 राजस्व अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को टीका लगना था। इसको लेकर 9 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा जिले में गुरुवार को कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन सेंटरों पर 520 अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाई गई। आरसीएचओ डॉ. रमाशंकर भारती ने बताया कि जिला मुख्यालय पर कलेक्ट्रेट के वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर 67 व जिला परिषद के वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर 59, आहोर में 54, बागोड़ा में 31, भीनमाल में 46, चितलवाना में 33, जसवंतपुरा में 48, रानीवाड़ा में 56, सांचौर में 52 एवं सायला में 44 अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाई गई।

कलेक्टर के साथ अधिकारियों ने भी लगवाया टीका
जिला मुख्यालय पर गुरुवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत हुई। पहला टीका कलेक्टर गुप्ता को लगाया गया। वैक्सीनेशन से पहले कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन प्रक्रिया की पूरी जानकारी ली। इस दौरान वैक्सीनेशन की प्रक्रिया का मॉक ड्रिल भी किया गया। कलेक्टर गुप्ता के बाद अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर छगनलाल गोयल, प्रशिक्षु आईएएस गिरधर एवं उपखंड अधिकारी चंपालाल जीनगर, रानीवाड़ा एसडीएम प्रकाशचंद्र अग्रवाल, आहोर एसडीएम मासिंगाराम जांगिड़ समेत जिलेभर के अधिकारियों को लगाया गया।

आज; तीन निकाय क्षेत्र में 525 जनों को लगेगी वैक्सीन
दूसरे चरण के दूसरे दिन नगर निकाय क्षेत्र में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगनी हैं। दूसरे दिन जिले की तीन निकाय क्षेत्र में लगेगी। जिसमें जालोर नगर परिषद, भीनमाल नगर पालिका व सांचौर नगर पालिका में टीकाकरण होगा। इसको लेकर करीब 525 जनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुका हैं। चिकित्सा विभाग ने भी तीनों केन्द्रों पर कोरोना वैक्सीन पहुंचा दी हैं। उसके बाद चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा पुलिस विभाग में वैक्सीन लगानी शुरू करेंगी।

कोरोना कमजोर; जिले में केवल 7 कोरोना संक्रमित रोगी ही एक्टिव
कोरोना वैक्सीन आने के साथ-साथ अब इसका असर भी कमजोर होना शुरू हो गया है। जिले में अब केवल 7 मरीज ही एक्टिव रहे हैं। प्रदेश की कोरोना रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जालोर में 1 लाख 84 हजार 299 जनों का सैंपल लिया जा चुका है, जिसमें से 5 हजार 611 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। वर्तमान में केवल 7 मरीज ही कोरोना संक्रमित रहे हैं, जबकि पिछले दो दिनों से कोई भी मरीज पॉजिटिव नहीं आया।

प्रथम चरण : 16 जनवरी से शुरू, 66.16% टीकाकरण
16 जनवरी को प्रथम चरण में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुई। टीकाकरण को लेकर 11 हजार 602 जनों को रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया। इसमें से 7 हजार 677 जनों ने टीकाकरण करवाया है। अब 28 दिवस होते ही इनके दूसरी डोज लगनी शुरू होगी।

