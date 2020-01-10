पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:राजस्थान पाेर्टल पर दर्ज प्रकरणाें का शीघ्र निस्तारण करने के निर्देश

जालोर13 घंटे पहले
  • जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों की साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक

बिजली, पानी, सड़क, मौसमी बीमारियों सहित अन्य विषयों पर जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों की साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक एडीएम सीएल गोयल की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार को हुई। बैठक में एडीएम गोयल ने राजस्थान सम्पर्क पोर्टल पर विभिन्न विभागों के दर्ज प्रकरणों को शीघ्र निस्तारित करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने जनस्वास्थ्य अभियान्त्रिकी विभाग के अधिकारियाें से जल जीवन मिशन की प्रगति, डिस्काॅम अधिकारियाें को बिजली आपूर्ति सुचारू बनाए रखने के अलावा रसद विभाग के अधिकारी को खाद्यान्न वितरण, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी को गारंटी अवधि में टूटी सड़कों की मरम्मत के कार्य करवाने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी से वर्षा के दौरान जिले में हुए खराबे, नगर परिषद के अधिकारी से इंदिरा रसोई योजना, जेसीसीबी लि. जालोर के अधिकारी से जिले के पात्र कृषकों को अल्पकालीन फसली ऋण, सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के अधिकारी से पालनहार योजना तथा सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना के तहत प्रगति की जानकारी लेते हुए आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारी को जिले के कुपोषित एवं अति कुपोषित बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य सुधार और पोषण पूर्ति के लिए किए गए प्रयासों, खनन विभाग के अधिकारी से अवैध खनन पर निगरानी व कार्यवाही की जानकारी लेते हुए निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा गत सप्ताह में किए गए कार्यो की प्रगति के बारे मे विस्तृत जानकारी ली।

बैठक मे बैठक में उप वन संरक्षक मंगलसिंह, डिस्कॉम के अधीक्षण अभियंता सी.एस.मीना, डीएसओ लल्लूराम मीना, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता देवेन्द्र कुमार, नर्मदा परियोजना के अधीक्षण अभियंता के.एल.कांत, नगर परिषद आयुक्त महिपाल सिंह, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के उप निदेशक अशोक विश्नोई, जिला रोजगार अधिकारी आनन्द सुथार, सीएमएचओ डॉ. जी.एस.देवल, पशुपालन विभाग के संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ. ओंकार पाटीदार, कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक डॉ. आर.बी.सिंह सहित अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

