निर्देश:पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़े में योग्य दंपतियों को प्रेरित करने के निर्देश

जालोर2 दिन पहले
  • वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस में परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रम के प्रगति की समीक्षा

जिले में चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा संचालित परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा बैठक का आयोजन उप मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. एसके चौहान की अध्यक्षता में विडियो काॅफेंस के माध्यम से किया गया। जिसमें डिप्टी सीएमएचओ द्वारा कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा करते हुए आवंटित लक्ष्य अनुरूप उपलब्धि अर्जित करने पर चर्चा कर समस्त सूचनाओं को निर्धारित समयावधि में ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर अपडेट करने के निर्देश दिये गये। वही कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान डाॅ. चौहान ने परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत नसबंदी, पीपीआईयूसीडी, पीएआईयूसीडी, ओरल पिल, पुरूष नसबंदी, आदि की प्रगति, अंतरा इंजेक्शन प्रगति व अंतराराज सॉफ्टवेयर पर इंद्राज सूचनाओं की स्थिति, सास बहु सम्मेलन के आयोजन एवं अंतराराज साफ्टवेयर पर इन्द्राज सूचनाओं की स्थिति, भौतिक एवं वित्तीय प्रगति पर चर्चा की गई।

पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़े के तहत जागरुकता लाने की कही बात : कार्यक्रम के दौरान पुरुष गर्भनिरोधक व पुरुष नसबंदी के प्रति जागरुकता लाने के उद्देश्य से पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़े में योग्य दंपतियों को नसबंदी के लिए प्रेरित करने के निर्देश दिए गये। डाॅ. चौहान ने बताया कि आगामी दिवस में पुरूष नसबंदी पखवाड़े के दौरान स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहयोगिनी एवं एएनएम द्वारा अपने क्षेत्र में कोविड-19 एडवाईजरी की पालना करते हुए पुरूष नसबंदी के लिए इच्छुक योग्य दंपतियों की पहचान, संवेदीकरण एवं पंजीकरण करना की बात कही। साथ ही चिन्हित राजकीय संस्थानों पर पुरूष नसबंदी सेवाएं सुलभ करवाने के निर्देश दिए किए।

