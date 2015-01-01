पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:जालोर कलेक्टर गुप्ता ने एक गांव-चार काम को प्राथमिकता से पूरा करने के दिए निर्देश

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में अधिकारियों की बैठक ली, कम प्रगति पर जताई नाराजगी

जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं जिला कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता ने मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायतीराज विभाग की योजनाओं की समीक्षात्मक बैठक में उपस्थित समस्त विकास अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि वे एक गांव-चार काम के विकास कार्यों को प्राथमिकता के साथ पूर्ण करवाना सुनिश्चित करें। कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता नेे प्रधानमंत्री आवास के तहत अपूर्ण आवासों को पूर्ण करवाने तथा स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण में व्यक्तिगत परिवारों के अपूर्ण शौचालयों एवं सामुदायिक व आईईसी शौचालयों को समय पर पूर्ण करवाने व उनका बकाया भुगतान करने के निर्देश दिये।

उन्होंने अपना खेत-अपना काम एवं प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के कार्य में कम प्रगति पर सांचौर, आहोर एवं चितलवाना के विकास अधिकारियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने राजस्थान संपर्क प्रकरणों का निर्धारित समय सीमा में निस्तारण करने की बात कही।
मनरेगा में 1.65 लाख श्रमिकों को मिला रोजगार
बैठक में अतिरिक्त जिला कार्यक्रम समंयक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने कहा कि जिले मे कोरोना संकटकाल के दौरान मनरेगा कार्यों पर 1.65 लाख श्रमिकों को रोजगार मिला हैं जो इस कोरोना के संकटकाल में गरीब परिवारों के लिए वरदान साबित हुआ है। उन्होंने विकास अधिकारियों को आवंटित लक्ष्यों के अनुसार महात्मा गांधी नरेगा कार्यों को पूर्ण करने तथा नरेगा कार्यों पर अधिक से अधिक श्रमिकों का नियोजन कर उनकी औसत मजदूरी में बढ़ोतरी करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने पूरा काम-पूरा दाम के तहत प्रशिक्षित शिक्षित महिला मेटों को कार्यस्थल पर प्राथमिकता के साथ मेट लगाकर लापरवाह मेटों को ब्लेक

लिस्टेड करने के निर्देश देते हुए मनरेगा कार्यों को ग्रुपवार कर ग्रुप में ही भुगतान करने व प्रगतिरत समस्त कार्यों पर स्थाई सूचना बोर्ड लगवाने एवं आवश्यक सूचना के साथ कार्यस्थल पर सुविधाओं के संबंध में निरीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने आईईसी गतिविधियों के तहत प्रत्येक विकास कार्यों आदर्श तालाब खेल मैदान, चारागाह विकास, ग्रेवल रोड के उत्कृष्ट फोटोग्राफ के साथ सफलता की कहानियां भिजवाने के लिए निर्देशित किया।
यह रहे मौजूद : बैठक में परियोजना अधिकारी वित्त एवं लेखा रमेश वर्मा, अधिशाषी अभियंता ईजीएस सोहम शर्मा, अधिशाषी अभियंता शंकरलाल राठौड, लेखाधिकारी नरेगा दीपक यादव, विकास अधिकारी, विकास अधिकारी, सहायक अभियंता, समस्त जेटीए नरेगा उपस्थित थे।

