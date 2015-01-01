पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:जसवंतपुरा थानेदार का युवती को दोस्ती का प्रस्ताव कहा- दिन में भी बजरी का ट्रैक्टर भिजवा सकता हूं

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • बातचीत के दो ऑडियो वायरल, निर्माण कार्य के लिए बजरी की भी बात हो रही
  • 5 मिनट के लिए घर आने का भी दिया ऑफर

जालोर जिले के जसवंतपुरा थाना प्रभारी साबिर मोहम्मद का एक ऑडियो वायरल हुआ है। साबिर एक युवती को बार-बार मोबाइल पर उसे दाेस्ती करने का दबाव डाल रहे थे। साथ ही इनका कहना था कि दोस्ती करो। वे अाॅडियो में दिन में भी बजरी का ट्रैक्टर भिजवाने की बात कहते नजर आते हैं। साथ ही वे युवती काे 5 मिनट के लिए घर आने का भी ऑफर दे रहे हैं।

थानाप्रभारी व युवती के बीच 6 मिनट 54 सैकंड तक हुई बातचीत के दाे अाॅडियाे साेशल मीडिया पर वायरल हाेते ही पुलिस महकमे में हडकंप मच गया है। एसपी श्यामसिंह चौधरी ने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए उसे तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया है। हालांकि एसपी ने 9 नवंबर काे जारी किए अादेश में खान काे विभागीय जांच के चलते निलंबित करने का कारण बताया है। ज्ञात रहे कि पूर्व में भी पुलिस महकमे में ऐसे मामले उजागर हाे चुके हैं। आराेपी थाना प्रभारी पाली जिले का रहने वाला है। एएसअाई बनने तक की नाैकरी उन्होंने पाली जिले में ही की है।

जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार देर रात्रि को जसवंतपुरा थानेदार साबिर मोहम्मद व एक युवती के साथ बातचीत के दो ऑडियो वायरल हो गए। ऑडियो में थानेदार महिला से दोस्ती करने का ऑफर कर रहे हैं। साथ ही महिला के घर पर चल रहे निर्माण कार्य को लेकर बजरी डालने की भी बात हो रही है। ऑडियो देर रात्रि वायरल होते हुए सोमवार सुबह एसपी श्यामसिंह ने तत्काल कार्यवाही करते हुए थानेदार को निलंबित करते हुए गंभीर आरोपों की जांच शुरू की।

दो ऑडियो- पहले में घर अाने का अाॅफर, दूसरे में दाेस्ती का दबाव : करीब दो साल से कार्यरत जसवंतपुरा थाने में सोशल मीडिया पर थानेदार व एक महिला से बातचीत के दो ऑडियो वायरल हुए हैं। इसमें एक ऑडियो 4 मिनट 3 सैकंड व दूसरा ऑडियो 2.51 सैकंड का हैं। दोनों ऑडियो में थानेदार महिला को दोस्ती करने का ऑफर कर रहा हैं। साथ ही निर्माण कार्य के लिए बजरी की बात हो रही हैं। थानेदार साबिर मोहम्मद करीब 2 साल से जसवंतपुरा थाने में कार्यरत हैं।

