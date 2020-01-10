पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:सांसद ने माॅडल विद्यालय खोलने की उठाई मांग

जालोर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्रीय लोकसभा सांसद देवजी पटेल ने लोकसभा में प्रश्नकाल के दौरान जालोर जिले में अनुसूचित जनजाति के विद्यार्थियों की शिक्षा के लिए एकलव्य माॅडल आवासीय विद्यालय खोलने की मांग रखी। संसद में प्रश्नकाल के दौरान सांसद ने जनजातीय कार्य राज्य मंत्री रेणुका सिंह सरूता से प्रश्न करते हुए कहा कि सरकार द्वारा शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में पिछड़े जिला जालोर के दुर्गम एवं दुरस्थ ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में अनुसूचित जनजाति के छात्रों को उच्च प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक और वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक स्तर की शिक्षा प्रदान करने के लिए एकलव्य माॅडल आवासीय विद्यालय की स्थापना की जायें, ताकि उन्हें शिक्षा में बेहतर अवसर प्राप्त हो सके।

सांसद के प्रश्न पर जनजातीय कार्य राज्य मंत्री ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार एकलव्य माॅडल आवासीय विद्यालय दुरस्थ क्षेत्रों में वर्ष 1997-98 में अनुसूचित जनजाति के छात्रों के लिए विद्यालय आरंभ किये गए थे उन्हें अब सामान्य आबादी के समकक्ष लाया जा सके। इसके लिए संविधान के तहत निधि प्रदान की गई थी।

इसके अनुसार आर्थिक मामलों संबंधी मंत्रिमंडलीय समिति ने एकलव्य माॅडल आवासीय विद्यालय स्कीम के जीर्णोद्धार के लिए अनुमोदन प्रदान कर दिया हैं। राज्य मंत्री ने बताया कि 10 सितम्बर तक देश में 566 विद्यालय स्वीकृत किए गए है, जिसमें से 285 विद्यालय कार्यशील हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें