शुभारंभ:आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नवीन चरण का शुभारंभ आज से

जालोर3 घंटे पहले
  • योजना में जुड़ने के लिए निजी अस्पताल भी कर सकते हैं आवेदन, 5 लाख का बीमा कवर प्रदान किया जाएगा

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 151वीं जयंती वर्ष में राज्य सरकार द्वारा शनिवार से आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान सरकार स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नवीन चरण का शुभारंभ किया जा रहा हैं। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. गजेंद्र सिंह देवल ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा शनिवार से आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान सरकार स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नवीन चरण का शुभारंभ किया जा रहा है।

योजना में पात्र लाभार्थी परिवारों को संबद्ध सरकारी एवं निजी अस्पतालों में भी प्रतिवर्ष 5 लाख रुपए का बीमा कवर प्रदान किया गया हैं। इसमें सामान्य बीमारियों के लिये 50 हजार तथा गंभीर बीमारियों के लिए 4 लाख 50 हजार तक की नि:शुल्क (कैशलैस) उपचार सुविधा उपलब्ध हो सकेंगी। उपचार के लिए अपना जन आधार कार्ड, आधार कार्ड और फोटो पहचान पत्र साथ लेकर जाना होगा।
सुविधाओं का दायरा बढ़ा, पोर्टेबिलिटी से अन्य राज्यों में भी पात्र परिवार ले सकेंगे निशुल्क इलाज

योजना में पहले कुल 1401 पैकेज और प्रोसिजर थे, जिन्हें बढ़ाकर अब 1526 कर दिया गया हैं। इनमें 466 सामान्य बीमारियों एवं 1110 गंभीर बीमारियों के पैकेज और प्रोसिजर शामिल किए गये है। योजना में पहले बीमा कवर 3 लाख 30 हजार रुपए प्रतिवर्ष था, जिसे बढाकर 5 लाख रुपए प्रतिवर्ष किया गया हैं।

पहले मरीज के भर्ती होने के बाद दस दिन तक की दवाइयां पैकेज में शामिल थी। नये चरण में मरीज के अस्पताल में भर्ती होने से पांच दिन पहले का तथा डिस्चार्ज के बाद पन्द्रह दिनों का चिकित्सा व्यय नि:शुल्क उपचार में शामिल किया गया है। योजना के अंतर्गत जल्द ही पोर्टेबिलिटी के माध्यम से राज्य के पात्र परिवार इस योजना से जुड़े अन्य राज्यों में भी नि:शुल्क इलाज ले सकेंगे।
योजना में मिलने वाले यह लाभ होंगे
योजना के अंतर्गत चिन्हित सामान्य बीमारियों के लिये 50 हजार रुपए एवं गंभीर बीमारियों के लिये 4 लाख 50 हजार रुपए प्रतिवर्ष बीमा कवर उपलब्ध होगा। योजना के अंतर्गत विभिन्न बीमारियों के 1576 पैकेज शामिल किये गये है। योजना में संबद्घ निजी एवं सरकारी अस्पतालों में लाभार्थी परिवार नि:शुल्क उपचार ले सकते हैं। मरीज के अस्पताल में भर्ती होने से पांच दिन पहले का तथा डिस्चार्ज के बाद पंद्रह दिनों का चिकित्सा व्यय नि:शुल्क पैकेज में शामिल हैं।

निजी अस्पताल भी कर सकते हैं आवेदन
सीएमएचओ डॉ देवल ने बताया कि आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के अंतर्गत जिले में वर्तमान में 13 सरकारी एवं 7 निजी अस्पताल सम्बद्ध किए गए है। निजी अस्पताल को योजना के तहत जुड़ऩे हेतु वेबसाइट डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डॉट हैल्थ डॉट राजस्थान डॉट इन व एबीएमजीआरएसबीवाइ पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते है।

योजना में पात्रता इस प्रकार रहेगी
महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान सरकार स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना में राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम के पात्र परिवार के सभी सदस्य एवं प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना के अंतर्गत सामाजिक आर्थिक जनगणना के पात्र परिवार के सभी सदस्य योजना के अंतर्गत पात्र होंगे।

