पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए नामांकन आज से, दोनों दल प्रत्याशियों की तलाश में जुटे, बैठकें शुरू

जालोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांचौर. बैठक को संबोधित करते देवासी।

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव को लेकर बुधवार से नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। इसको लेकर प्रशासन की र से तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। जिले में चार चरणों के तहत नामांकन होंगे, जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी द्वारा बुधवार को निर्वाचन की अधिसूचना जारी की जाएगी, जिसके बाद नामांकन लिए जाएंगे। नामांकन प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि 9 नवंबर है।

ऐेसे में नामांकन शुरू होने के साथ दोनों पार्टियों द्वारा टिकट वितरण को लेकर तैयारी तेज कर दी हैं। दोनों पार्टियों की अाेर से दावेदारों के आवेदन लिए जा रहे हैं। चुनावों की घोषणा के साथ भाजपा व कांग्रेस पार्टी के नेता सक्रिय होकर टिकट वितरण में जुटे हुए हैं। ऐसे में दोनों पार्टी के जिताऊ उम्मीदवार की तलाश में लगी हुई हैं। हालांकि अभी तक दोनों में से किसी भी पार्टी की ओर से टिकट वितरण को लेकर पैनल तैयार नहीं किया गया है।
9 नवंबर तक होंगे नामांकन
बुधवार से नामांकन शुरू हो जाएंगे। इसके बाद 9 नवंबर तक नामांकन होंगे। बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामांकन किए जाएंगे, वहीं रविवार को अवकाश होने के चलते 8 नवंबर को नामांकन पेश नहीं हो पाएंगे। ऐसे में 9 नवंबर को नामांकन को लेकर अंतिम दिन रहेगा। इसके बाद 10 नवम्बर को सुबह 11 बजे से नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा की जाएगी तथा 11 नवंबर को दाेपहर 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। प्रथम चरण के लिए 23 नवंबर, द्वितीय चरण के लिए 27 नवंबर, तृतीय चरण के लिए 1 दिसंबर व चतुर्थ चरण के लिए 5 दिसंबर को सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान हाेंगे।

जालोर : आज कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक की मौजूदगी में बैठक, आवदेनाें पर होगी चर्चा कांग्रेस द्वारा जिला परिषद एवम पंचायत समिति चुनाव को लेकर बुधवार को आवेदन पर्यवेक्षक लोहावट विधायक किशनाराम विश्नोई की मौजूदगी में राजीव गांधी भवन जालोर में बैठक लेंगे। बैठक में पंचायत समिति चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा होगी, साथ ही कार्यकर्ताओं के आवेदन भी लिए जाएंगे। इसके साथ-साथ ब्लॉक से आने वाले आवेदनों पर भी चर्चा होगी। बैठक में हस्ताक्षर अभियान के प्रभारी उम्मेदसिंह तंवर समेत स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि व पदाधिकारी समेत कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहेंगे।

भाजपा ने आवेदन लिए, अब अंतिम पैनल पर कर रही है चर्चा
इधर, चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा ने भी अपने प्रत्याशियों की सूची फाइनल करने को लेकर पूरी तरह से ताकत लगा दी है। भीनमाल में जिला स्तरीय बैठक आयोजित होने के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं से आवेदन ले लिए हैं। ऐसे में अब आवेदनों का अंतिम पैनल तैयार करने में जुटी हुई हैं, जिसके बाद पार्टी की अाेर से प्रत्याशियों की सूची फाइनल की जाएगी।

