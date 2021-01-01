पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विडंबना:विशाला गांव के दिव्यांग समेलाराम चौधरी का आधार कार्ड नहीं बनने से दिव्यांग कार्ड से भी है वंचित

मेंगलवा6 घंटे पहले
  • कार्यालयों में दिव्यांग लगा रहा चक्कर, नहीं हो रही मदद

राज्य सरकार स्वास्थ्य और गरीबों की मदद के लिए कई योजनाएं चलाकर भले ही वाहवाही लुट रही हैं, लेकिन आज भी कई जरूरतमंदों को इन योजनाओं का फायदा नहीं मिल रहा है। केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की ओर से गरीबों की स्थिति सुधारने के लिए चलाई जा रही कई योजनाएं काफी कारगर साबित नहीं हो रही हैं।

गरीबों को परिवार के भरण-पोषण के लिए सरकार की ओर से खाद्य सुरक्षा ऐसी योजनाएं संचालित की जा रही हैं। मगर विशाला ग्राम पंचायत और सायला ब्लॉक के अधिकारियों की उदासीनता के चलते ऐसी योजना आमजन तक नहीं पहुच पा रही हैं। विशाला ग्राम पंचायत में एक ऐसा परिवार हैं जो आज भी सरकारी योजनाओं से वचिंत है। विशाला गांव के समेलाराम चौधरी का परिवार आज भी सरकारी योजनाओ से वचिंत है।

आधार कार्ड नहीं बनने से विकलांग प्रमाण पत्र बनने में परेशानी, नहीं मिल रहा योजनाओं को लाभ
विशाला गांव के समेलाराम पुत्र गीमाराम चौधरी का परिवार आज भी सरकारी योजना से वचिंत है। समेलाराम का बड़ा पुत्र जामताराम 18 साल का हैं जो विकलांग है। जामताराम नहीं तो चल सकता हैं और न ही बोल सकता हैं।

उसकी देखरेख के लिए परिवार का सदस्य उसके पास रहना जरूरी है। मगर सरकार की ओर से चलाई जा रही योजना का फायदा नही मिल रहा है।

जामताराम का आधार कार्ड नही बनने से विकलांग प्रमाण पत्र भी नही बन रहा है। जामताराम का विकलांग प्रमाण पत्र बनाने के लिए आधार कार्ड होना जरूरी हैं।

आधार कार्ड बनाने के लिए परिवार ने किराये की गाडी लेकर कई बार सायला चक्कर लगाए मगर आधार कार्ड नही बन रहा है। साथ ही समेलाराम का परिवार गरीब होने के बावजूद भी बीपीएल, खाद्य सुरक्षा, पेंशन, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना ऐसी एक भी योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है।

मेरी जानकारी में नहीं है...
विशाला गांव में ऐसे परिवार के बारे में जानकारी नहीं हैं, आज ही विकास अधिकारी की टीम उसके घर भेजकर सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ दिलवाने का प्रयास करता हूं।
संजय कुमार वासू, मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जालोर

