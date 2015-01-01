पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:मतदान के अगले दिन कार्मिक की ड्यूटी ही मानने के निर्देश,कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता ने जारी किया आदेश

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव के तहत जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिये मतदान तिथि के अगले दिन कार्मिक का अवकाश नहीं काटा जाकर उसे चुनाव संबंधी ड्यूटी पर ही माना जायेगा। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी हिमांशु गुप्ता ने आदेश जारी कर बताया कि पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव मे चार चरणों मे मतदान में नियुक्त मतदान कार्मिक मतदान तिथि प्रथम चरण 23 नवम्बर द्वितीय चरण 27 नवम्बर , तृतीय चरण 1 दिसम्बर एवं चतुर्थ चरण 5 दिसम्बर को मतदान के पश्चात सामग्री जिला मुख्यालय पर देर रात जमा करवा कर प्राय मध्यरात्रि के पश्चात ही कार्यमुक्त हो पाते है।

ऐसे कार्मिक रात्रि मे समय पर यातायात के साधनों की कमी के कारण अगले दिन यात्रा कर अपने मूल पदस्थापन स्थान पर कई बार देर से पहुंचते है। ऐसी स्थिति में उस दिन को कार्मिक का अवकाश नही काटा जाकर उसे चुनाव संबंधी डयूटी पर ही माना जाएगा।

