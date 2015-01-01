पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:शहर का एक तिहाई भाग सीवरेज की सुविधा से आज भी वंचित, प्रथम चरण के बाद आगे काम नहीं हो पाया शुरू

  • दूसरे चरण के लिए डीपीआर भेजी, लेकिन स्वीकृति नहीं मिलने से अटका कार्य, शहरवासी सुविधा से वंचित

नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र में सीवरेज की समस्या शहरवासियों के लिए सबसे बडी व लंबित समस्या बनी हुई है। शहर के घरो से निकलने वाले वेस्टेज पानी को अंडरग्राउंड सिस्टम द्वारा शहर के बाहर स्टोरेज करने की व्यवस्था का कार्य पूर्व में भी काम हुआ, लेकिन उस दौरान आधे-अधूरे व अव्यवस्थित कार्य से पूरा शहर इस सुविधा से नही जुड़ सका और करीब दो-तिहाई शहरवासियों को आज भी इस सुविधा से वंचित रहना पड़ रहा है।

साथ ही प्रथम चरण के दौरान ठेकेदार व जिम्मेदारों के द्वारा कार्य को अपने ढंग से करने के कारण उसमें भी आये दिन समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सीवरेज के क्षेत्र में पूर्व में किये गये कार्य के दौरान मात्र एक-तिहाई कार्य ही हो पाया और दो-तिहाई कार्य वर्तमान में शेष है। वही अब नगरपरिषद को राज्य सरकार द्वारा बजट प्राप्त होने व कार्य की स्वीकृति प्राप्त होने का इंतजार है।

स्वीकृति के अभाव में अटका कार्य
शहर में सीवरेज की सुविधा के लिए नगरपरिषद के द्वारा प्रथम चरण में वर्ष 2009-10 में शुरु किया गया था। वैसे प्रस्ताव पहले से बना था लेकिन उसकी स्वीकृति वर्ष 2009 में होने के बाद शहर में सीवरेज का कार्य शुरु हुआ।

उसके बाद 10 साल के बीतने के बाद भी आज तक दूसरे चरण का काम शुरु नही हो पाया और इस सुविधा से वंचित रहे शहर के हिस्से के लोगो के लिए समस्या बनी हुई है। वही सीवरेज के दूसरे चरण के लिए नगरपरिषद द्वारा डीपीआर तैयार कर राज्य सरकार को भेजी गई है। लेकिन सरकार की स्वीकृति व बजट के अभाव सीवरेज कार्य के दूसरे चरण का कार्य रुका हुआ है। जिससे इस सुविधा से वंचित शहरवासियों को समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

दो-तिहाई भाग अब सीवरेज से वंचित नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र में प्रथम चरण के दौरान वर्ष 2009 में शुरु हुए कार्य के दौरान शहर के एक-तिहाई भाग में ही सीवरेज का कार्य हो पाया था। नगरपरिषद के अधिशाषी अभियंता विनय बोडा ने बताया कि उसके बाद संबंधित कंपनी व ठेकेदार की मनमर्जी के चलते कार्य को आधे-अधूरे समय में बंद कर दिया गया। उसके बाद शहर के शेष भाग को सीवरेज सुविधा से जोडने के लिए नगरपरिषद द्वारा के-प्लान तो तैयार किया लेकिन करीब 10 वर्ष बीतने के बाद भी अभी तक कार्य को हरी झंडी नही मिल पायी है। जिसके चलते शहर के 65 प्रतिशत भाग आज भी इस सुविधा से नही जुड़ सका है।

सीवरेज की समस्या
नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में कई वार्डाे में सीवरेज व्यवस्था तो है लेकिन आधे-अधूरे ढंग से होने के कारण वार्डवासियों के लिए समस्या बनी हुई है। मेरे वार्ड में भी आधा भाग सीवरेज की सुविधा से वंचित है।
- मदनराम मीणा, वार्ड पार्षद, वार्ड 6 नगरपरिषद जालोर।

डीपीआर भेजी हुई है
शहर के वंचित भाग काे सीवरेज से जोडने के लिए डीपीआर भेजी हुई है। सरकार द्वारा स्वीकृति आदेश व बजट प्राप्त होने के बाद शेष रहे क्षेत्र को भी सीवरेज से जोडने के लिए कार्य शुरु किया जायेगा।
- महिपालसिंह, आयुक्त नगरपरिषद जालोर।

