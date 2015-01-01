पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कौशल विकास की ऑनलाइन क्लासेज शुरू:राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय में पंजीकरण कराने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए ऑनलाइन क्लासेज आरंभ

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
आयुक्तालय कालेज शिक्षा राजस्थान की ओर से जारी रोजगारोन्मुख कौशल विकास के लिए वीर वीरमदेव राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय में पंजीकरण कराने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए ऑनलाइन क्लासेज आरंभ हो चुकी हैं।

कार्यवाहक प्राचार्य अर्जुन सिंह उज्ज्वल ने बताया कि विद्यार्थी रोजगारोन्मुख कौशल विकास के लिए 15 दिसंबर तक अपने आवेदन पत्र महाविद्यालय की वेबसाइट के डाउनलोड सेक्सन में जाकर प्रपत्र डाउनलोड कर पूर्ण रूप से भरकर महाविद्यालय की मेल आईडी पर प्रेषित कर पंजीकरण करवा सकते हंै। प्राचार्य ने बताया कि यह आवेदन तथा प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम पूर्णतया निशुल्क है।

वही इस कार्यक्रम के तहत 90 दिन की क्लासेज होगी तथा भाग लेने वाले प्रशिक्षार्थियां को प्रमाणपत्र प्रदान किया जायेगा। इस प्रशिक्षण के दौरान विद्यार्थियों के लिए महाविद्यालय मे रोजगारोन्मुख कौशल विकास के तहत स्पोकन इंग्लिश एवं कम्यूनिकेशन व बेसिक आईटी स्किल कोर्स उपलब्ध हैं।

