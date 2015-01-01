पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत सहायक महासंघ:सरकार की वर्षगांठ को पंचायत सहायक वादा खिलाफत दिवस के रूप में मनाएंगे

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायत सहायक महासंघ अपने प्रदेश स्तरीय आह्वान पर गुरुवार को राज्य सरकार के दो साल पूर्ण होने पर वादा खिलाफी दिवस के रुप में मनायेगा। मीडिया प्रभारी पूरणसिंह काबावत ने बताया कि गुरुवार दोपहर 1 बजे संघ की जिला स्तरीय बैठक नेहरु बाल उद्यान में जिलाध्यक्ष अमरदास वैष्णव के नेतृत्व में आयोजित होगी।

उसके बाद सरकार द्वारा पंचायत सहायकों को दीपावली से पहले नियमितिकरण का तोहफा देने और सरकार के जन घोषणा पत्र मे भी नियमित करने के वादे की खिलाफत करने के विरोध में नाराजगी और रोष प्रकट किया जायेगा। इस संबंध में रैली के रुप में कलेक्टर को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौपेंगे। साथ ही नियमितिकरण करने के लिए सरकार को 24 दिसंबर तक का अल्टीमेटम दिया जाऐगा। पंचायत सहायकों ने बताया कि इसके बाद भी मांगे पूरी नही होने पर 25 दिसंबर से महाआंदोलन की चेतावनी दी जायेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें