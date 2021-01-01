पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  Jalore
  • People From All Over The District Are Giving The Amount For The Construction Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Ram Devotees Handed Over 5 Lakh Rupees

सहायता:जिलेभर के लोग अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर दे रहे राशि, रामभक्तों ने सौंपे 5 लाख रुपए

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चामुंडा गरबा मंडल पंसेरी ने राम मंदिर के लिए निधि अर्पित की, पूर्व मंत्री ने 1.25 लाख का चेक सौंपा

आयोध्या में श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर राष्ट्रव्यापी अभियान में सहयोग को लेकर जिलेभर के लोग आगे आ रहे हैं। जालोर शहर के राजेंद्र नगर बस्ती में अयोध्या में श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए राष्ट्रव्यापी अभियान में सहयोग के लिए राजेंद्र नगर राजपुरोहित छात्रावास में राजस्थान सरकार के पूर्व विशेष योग्यजन आयुक्त धन्नाराम पुरोहित ने एक लाख पच्चीस हजार रुपए की समर्पण राशि प्रदान की।

इस अवसर पर भीनमाल जिला कार्यवाह भूपेंद्र सोलंकी, जालोर नगर परिषद के उप सभापति अंबालाल व्यास, राजेन्द्र नगर बस्ती अभियान प्रमुख लक्ष्मणसिंह राजपुरोहित, बस्ती अभियान संयोजक महेश कुमार, ललित राजपुरोहित, गोरधन सिंह सांकरणा, महिपाल, भावेश राजपुरोहित समेत मौजूद रहे। इसी प्रकार पूर्व पार्षद हंसमुख नागर ने भी सहयोग को लेकर राशि का चेक सौंपा।

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण निधि समर्पण समिति द्वारा अयोध्या में प्रभु श्रीराम के मंदिर निर्माण के लिए श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र की योजना अनुसार विश्व हिन्दू परिषद खंड रानीवाड़ा के बैनरतले खंड क्षेत्र के रामभक्तों के बीच समिति के कार्यकर्ता समूहों में जाकर निधि संग्रह का कार्य उत्साह पूर्वक कर दायित्व का निर्वाह कर रहे हैं।

खंड क्षेत्र से श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर राष्ट्रीय स्वाभिमान की पुनप्रतिष्ठा के लिए खुले हाथों से निधि का समर्पण कर रहे हैं। खंड प्रचार प्रमुख मुकेश कुमार खण्डेलवाल ने बताया कि चामुंडा गरबा मण्डल पंसेरी ने 51 हजार रुपए सहयोग राशि का समर्पण किया गया।

सहित आसपास के रामभक्तों ने श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र को अयोध्या में भव्य मंदिर निर्माण के लिए निधि अर्पित कर जय श्रीराम के घोष का उद्गार किया। इस अवसर पर अशोक कुमार बोहरा, नारायण सिंह, नेपालसिंह देवल, वालाराम चौधरी, दिनेश सैन, शम्भूसिंह राव, भेमाराम चौधरी, समनाराम, करनाराम पुरोहित, रमेश टेलर, कृष्ण देवासी, लीलाधर दवे, गणपतलाल प्रजापत, जीवाराम चौधरी, भंवरसिंह, गणपत सिंह, तेजसिंह, गजाराम मेघवाल, मूपाराम, कलाराम भूरिया, रणछोड़ा राम रातड़ा, छैलसिंह सोलंकी सहित चामुंडा गरबा मण्डल पंसेरी के कार्यकर्ताओं सहित कई रामभक्त उपस्थित थे।

