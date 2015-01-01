पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उप प्रधान चुनाव:भाजपा की पेपी देवी उप प्रमुख, 10 पंचायत समितियों में से भाजपा और कांग्रेस के पांच-पांच उप प्रधान बने

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रानीवाड़ा, आहोर, जसवंतपुरा, चितलवाना व सरनाऊ में कांग्रेस, जालोर, सायला, बागोड़ा, भीनमाल व सांचौर में भाजपा के बने उप प्रधान

जिला परिषद में भाजपा के वार्ड संख्या 17 से चुनाव जीती पेपी देवी जिला उप प्रमुख चुनी गईं। उप प्रमुख के चुनाव में प्रमुख चुनाव जैसी ही स्थिति रही। भाजपा के पक्ष में 19 व कांग्रेस के पक्ष में 12 वोट पड़े। सुबह 10 बजे शुरू हुई मतदान प्रक्रिया के तहत कांग्रेस ने वार्ड संख्या 06 से चुनाव जीते प्रवीण कुमार को मैदान में उतारा। भाजपा से एक बार 7 नामांकन पेश हो गए, जिसमें महेंद्र चौधरी, शांति देवी, धोली विश्नाेई, पेपी देवी, प्रवीण, रेखा कंवर व रतन कंवर ने नामांकन पेश किया।

भाजपा नेताओं द्वारा लंबी समझाइश के बाद पेपी देवी को पार्टी ने सिंबल दिया, जबकि बाकि जनों को मनाकर नामांकन वापस करवाए। वहीं मतदान प्रक्रिया के दौरान कांग्रेस व भाजपा के सदस्यों ने वोट डालें, जिसमें भाजपा की पेपी देवी को 19 व कांग्रेस के प्रवीण को 12 वोट मिले। पेपी देवी 7 वोटों से चुनाव जीतकर उप प्रमुख चुनी गई। वहीं जिले में 10 पंचायत समितियों में उप प्रधानों की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया के तहत 5 पंचायत समितियों में भाजपा के उम्मीवार एवं 5 पंचायत समितियों में कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार उप प्रधान चुने गये। सांचौर, जालोर एवं रानीवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में उप प्रधान निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए।

7 पंचायत समिति में मतदान से हुआ उप प्रधान का निर्वाचन
सायला : भाजपा की अनुराधा कंवर 6 वोटों से जीतीं
सायला में भाजपा की अनुराधा कंवर प्रधान चुनी गईं। उनके सामने कांग्रेस ने शांति को टिकट दिया, जिसमें भाजपा की अनुराधा को 14, कांग्रेस की शांति को 8 वोट मिले, जबकि 3 सदस्यों ने वोट नहीं डाले।

आहोर : कांग्रेस के अमृतलाल बने प्रधान
आहोर में कांग्रेस ने उप प्रधान बनाया। कांग्रेस ने अमृत लाल को टिकट देकर मैदान में उतारा तो उनके सामने भाजपा ने माधूसिंह को टिकट दिया। अमृतलाल को 14 तो माधू सिंह को 9 वोट मिले।

भीनमाल : भाजपा की वरजु बनीं प्रधान
भीनमाल पंचायत समिति में उपप्रधान पद पर भाजपा की उम्मीदवार वरजु उप प्रधान बनीं। यहां पर कांग्रेस ने मनाराम को मैदान में उतारा। वरजु को 13 मत मिले, जबकि मनाराम को 6 वोट मिले। 2 सदस्यों ने मतदान नहीं किया। 5 वोटों से वरजु उप प्रधान चुनी गईं।

बागोड़ा : 8 मतों से भाजपा की छगनी बनीं उपप्रधान
उपप्रधान पद पर भाजपा की छगनी ने चुनाव जीता। यहां से भाजपा ने छगनी तो कांग्रेस ने उत्तमसिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाया। छगनी को 15 वोट मिले, जबकि उत्तमसिंह को 7 मत मिले।

उपप्रधान पद पर भाजपा की छगनी ने चुनाव जीता यहां से भाजपा ने छगनी तो कांग्रेस ने उत्तमसिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाया। छगनी को 15 वोट मिले, जबकि उत्तमसिंह को 7 मत मिले।

जसवंतपुरा : कांग्रेस ने बनाया उप प्रधान
जसवंतपुरा में कांग्रेस ने उप प्रधान बनाया। कांग्रेस की ओर से भेरसिंह तो भाजपा ने नीरू कंवर को टिकट दिया। कांग्रेस के भेर सिंह को 10 वोट तो भाजपा की नीरू कंवर को 8, एक 1 वोट खारिज हो गया।

चितलवाना : कांग्रेस के अब्दुल बने प्रधान
चितलवाना में कांग्रेस का उपप्रधान चुना गया। कांग्रेस ने अब्दुल गनी, भाजपा ने मूंगी देवी को प्रत्याशी बनाया। अब्दुल गनी को 9 वोट मिले, जबकि मूंगी देवी को 8 वोट मिले।

सरनाऊ : 1 वाेट से जीत ज्वारा बने उपप्रधान
यहां पर भी कांग्रेस का उप प्रधान चुना गया। कांग्रेस ने ज्वारा तो भाजपा ने सुवटी देवी को प्रत्याशी बनाया। कांग्रेस की ज्वारा को 8 तो भाजपा की सुवटी को 7 वोट मिले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें