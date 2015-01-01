पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रैली:कोरोना से जागरूकता की दिलाई शपथ, रैली निकाली

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
कोरोना महामारी के संक्रमण से प्रभावी रोकथाम के लिये राज्य सरकार के निर्देशन में चलाये जा रहे जन आंदोलन अभियान के अंतर्गत नो मास्क नो एंट्री का प्रचार-प्रसार किया जा रहा है। इसके दृष्टिगत सोमवार को नगरपरिषद के सभागार में शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें सभापति गोविंद टांक व आयुक्त महिपालसिंह ने कार्यालय में कार्यरत अधिकारियों व कार्मिकों को नियमित रूप से मास्क पहनने, सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाइजरी व दिशा-निर्देशो का पालन करने की बात कही। साथ ही इस बारे में दोस्तो, परिवाजनों, रिश्तेदारों को भी जागरूक करने की शपथ दिलाई गई। कार्यक्रम के दौरान अधिशाषी अभियंता विनय बोडा़, सहायक लेखाधिकारी अशोक कुमार शर्मा, कनिष्ठ अभियंता जसपाल सिंह समेत कार्यालय के अधिकारी और कार्मिक मौजुद रहें।

इस अभियान के तहत शहर के वार्ड संख्या 14 में रैली का आयोजन किया गया। रैली के माध्यम से लगभग 200 मास्क निशुल्क वितरण किये गये और कोरोना से बचाव के लिए स्टीकर और पोस्टर चिपकाये गये। इस दौरान नगरपरिषद टीमों द्वारा शहर के शेषनाथ काॅलोनी, हनुमान नगर काॅलोनी, इंद्रापुरी कॉॅलोनी व धवला रोड़ पर बिना मास्क पहने घूमने वाले लोगों को मास्क वितरण कर नियमित पहनने की सलाह दी गई।

