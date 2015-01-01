पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:प्रथम चरण के लिए मतदान कल, आज प्रशिक्षण के बाद रवाना होंगे मतदान दल

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
आहोर. कस्बे में चुनाव को लेकर फ्लैग मार्च करती पुलिस व आरएसी के जवान।
  • जालोर, आहोर व सायला पंचायत समिति में होगा चुनाव

जिले में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के आम चुनाव के तहत प्रथम चरण के निर्वाचन के लिए मतदान दलों का अंतिम प्रशिक्षण रविवार को वीर वीरमदेव राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय जालोर में आयोजित किया जायेगा।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी हिमांशु गुप्ता ने बताया कि जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 23 नवम्बर को प्रथम चरण के निर्वाचन के लिए रविवार को प्रात: 8.30 बजे सायला पंचायत समिति तथा प्रात: 10.30 बजे जालोर व आहोर पंचायत समिति के मतदान दलों का अंतिम प्रशिक्षण सम्पन्न होगा जिसमें संबंधित पंचायत समितियों के लिए गठित मतदान दलों में नियुक्त मतदान अधिकारी एवं समस्त सहायक मतदान अधिकारी उपस्थित होंगे। प्रशिक्षण समाप्ति के पश्चात मतदान दल मतदान सामग्री प्राप्त कर अपने-अपने गंतव्य स्थान के लिए प्रस्थान करेंगे।

प्रथम चरण में नियुक्त जोनल व सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट गंतव्य स्थल के लिए रवाना: जिले में पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव 2020 के तहत जिला परिषद व पंचायत समित सदस्य चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में जालोर, आहोर व सायला के लिए नियुक्त जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट, सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया पूर्ण होने तक कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट के दायित्व का निर्वहन करेंगे।

इन्हें संबंधित क्षेत्र में दण्ड प्रक्रिया संहिता 1973 के अधीन कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट की समस्त शक्तियां प्रदान की गई हैं।संबंधित पंचायत समिति जालोर, आहोर व सायला में कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था बनाये रखने हेतु आवंटित क्षेत्र के लिए सेक्टर एवं जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट शनिवार को प्रशिक्षण के पश्चात स्टेडियम से गंतव्य स्थल के लिए रवाना हुए।

सभी नियुक्त मजिस्ट्रेट उन्हें आवंटित क्षेत्र में शांति एवं कानून व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए उत्तरदायी होंगे तथा अपने-अपने क्षेत्र का गहन भ्रमण कर क्षेत्र की जानकारी लेंगे एवं कानून एवं व्यवस्था सहित स्थिति का आंकलन करेंगे एवं न्यायोचित कार्यवाही करेंगे।

आहोर सहित कई गांवों में किया फ्लैग मार्च

23 नवम्बर को होने वाले जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव को लेकर कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र के गांवों में पुलिस एवं आरएसी के जवानों द्वारा शनिवार को फ्लैग मार्च किया। कस्बे में शनिवार को आहोर थानाधिकारी घेवरसिंह एवं पुलिस बल के साथ आरएसी के जवानों द्वारा अस्पताल तिराहे, पुराना बस स्टेण्ड, जीनगरों का मौहल्ला, मेघवालों का वास, जोधपुर तिराहे सहित कस्बे के मुख्य मार्गो से फ्लैग मार्च किया गया।

इसी प्रकार क्षेत्र के गोदन, सांकरणा, कानीवाडा, ऊण, बुडतरा, हरजी, डोडीयाली, पावटा, उम्मेदपुर, पादरली, रोडला, चांदराई, बिठूडा, चरली गांव के मुख्य मार्गो से फ्लैग मार्च किया गया। बागरा थानाधिकारी तेजूसिंह ने बताया अतिसंवेदनशील मतदान स्थल बागरा व सियाणा पुलिस के जवानों समेत आरएसी के जवानों ने शनिवार को सियाणा बस स्टेण्ड, मुख्य बाजार, डाकघर से होते हुए खेतलाजी मंदिर से चांदना मार्गों से होकर जवानों ने फ्लैग मार्च किया।

