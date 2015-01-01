पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकारिणी की बैठक:निजी विद्यालय संघ की बैठक आयोजित

जालोर
निजी विद्यालय संघ की जिला कार्यकारिणी की बैठक जिला अध्यक्ष भलाराम सुधार की अध्यक्षता में शनिवार को आयोजित की गई। बैठक में कई अहम बिंदुओं पर विचार विमर्श कर प्रस्ताव लिये गये।

जिसके अंतर्गत सभी निजी विद्यालयों ने बाेर्ड फॉर्म भरने पर सहमति, प्रदेश स्तर पर चल रहे संगठनों को जिलाध्यक्ष की सहमति से समर्थन देने, पूर्व कोषाध्यक्ष द्वारा वर्तमान कोषाध्यक्ष को लेखा-जोखा सुपुर्द करने, प्रदेश स्तरीय धरने में भाग लेने वालो प्रतिनिधियो से विचार सांझा करने, ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं चलाने पर सहमति, संगठन की स्मारिका छपवाने का निर्णय लेने, आरटीई का भुगतान शीघ्र करवाने के लिए अधिकारियाें को अवगत करवाने एवं सभी ब्लॉकों से जिला कोष में 7 दिन के भीतर सहयोग राशि जमा कराने का निर्णय लिया गया।

जिलाध्यक्ष भलाराम सुधार व निजी विद्यालय संघ के संरक्षक केएन भाटी ने अपने विचार प्रस्तुत करते हुए सभी से एकजुट होकर साथ मिलकर कार्य करने को तथा अपनी आवाज उठाने का आह्वान किया। इस अवसर पर हनुमान सिंह विश्नोई ने भी अपने विचार प्रस्तुत किए तथा संगठन के एकता की बात कहीं।

इस दौरान स्वामी महाराज का भी सानिध्य रहा एवं उन्होंने संगठन का मार्गदर्शन किया। इस अवसर पर उपाध्यक्ष सेन सिंह परमार, कोषाध्यक्ष मफाराम प्रजापत, जिला सचिव नवाराम सुथार, जवराराम विश्नोई, ललित दहिया, रामलाल विश्नोई, हेमंत ओझा, हनुमाना राम विश्नोई, पूनमाराम विश्नोई, प्रेमसिंह स्वामी, दिनेश जीनगर समेत कई सदस्य मौजूद थे।

