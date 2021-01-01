पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:राजस्थान राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद ने विषयवार जारी किए 8वीं के मॉडल प्रश्न-पत्र

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
  • 8वीं के विद्यार्थियों को 2.30 घंटे में देना होगा 50 नंबर का पेपर

काेराेनाकाल में इस बार 8वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को 2.30 घंटे में 50 नंबर का पेपर हल करना होगा। राजस्थान राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद ने विषयवार 8वीं के मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र जारी कर दिए हैं।

विद्यार्थियों को प्रश्न-पत्र में करीब 25 से 31 प्रश्न हल करने होंगे। इनमें एक-एक नंबर के 11 प्रश्न ऑब्जेक्टिव भी होंगे। दो-दो नंबर के सात प्रश्न, तीन-तीन नंबर के पांच प्रश्न सहित पांच-पांच नंबर के दो प्रश्न हल करने को मिलेंगे।

52 प्रतिशत सिलेबस में से ही विद्यार्थियाें को प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे : कोरोना के चलते इस बार परीक्षा पैटर्न में बदलाव किया गया है। आठवीं कक्षा में 52 प्रतिशत सिलेबस में से ही विद्यार्थियाें को प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। इनमें ऑब्जेक्टिव, अति लघुत्तरात्मक, लघुत्तरात्मक और निबंधात्मक प्रश्न शामिल हैं। बड़े प्रश्नों में अथवा के विकल्प अधिक होंगे।

10वीं और 8वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा हमेशा एक साथ होती है। दसवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है। शिक्षा विभाग ने 10वी बोर्ड की परीक्षा इस बार मार्च की बजाय मई में कराने की निर्णय लिया है। मगर आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा की डेट अभी तक फाइनल नहीं हुई है।

हाेमवर्क सहित अन्य पाठ्य सामग्री पर दिया जा रहा है अधिक ध्यान : अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि विभाग की ओर से जल्द ही परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम जारी किया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा अभी विद्यार्थियाें की ऑनलाइन माध्यम से पढ़ाई करवाई जा रही है। इन विद्यार्थियाें की बाेर्ड परीक्षाओं काे देखते हुए इनका हाेमवर्क सहित अन्य पाठ्य सामग्री पर खूब ध्यान दिया जा रहा है।

अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि विभाग का एक ही मकसद है काेई भी विद्यार्थी इस साल पढ़ाई में पिछड़े नहीं। पिछले साल 8वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में 13 लाख अभ्यर्थी बैठे थे। 8वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा 14 मार्च से शुरू हुई थी लेकिन कोरोना के चलते चार पेपर ही हो पाए थे।

40% अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन, 10% मौखिक परीक्षा के होंगे कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के पैटर्न में बदलाव किया गया है। लिखित परीक्षा जहां 50 नंबर की होगी। वहीं, 40 प्रतिशत अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के होंगे। शेष 10 प्रतिशत अंकों के आधार पर मौखिक परीक्षा ली जाएगी। क्रमाेन्नति का आधार वार्षिक परीक्षा रहेगा। विभाग ने पहले ही घाेषणा कर दी है कि इस बार किसी भी विद्यार्थी काे बगैर परीक्षा के क्रमाेन्नत नहीं किया जाएगा।

छठी से 8वीं क्लास की गाइड लाइन 5 या 6 को
राज्य के 17394 सरकारी स्कूलों के साथ ही निजी स्कूलों में भी आठ फरवरी को स्टूडेंट्स की चहल-पहल फिर से शुरू हो जाएगी। राज्य सरकार की अनुमति के बाद शिक्षा विभाग ने भी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

इसके लिए विस्तृत गाइड लाइन पांच या छह फरवरी को जारी की जाएगी। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक सौरभ स्वामी ने कहा कि कक्षा छठी से आठवीं तक नियमित पढ़ाई 8 फरवरी से शुरू हो होगी, विस्तृत गाइड लाइन तैयार की जा रही है।पूर्व में माध्यमिक सेटअप के लिए भी अलग से गाइड लाइन जारी की गई थी। मेरे हिसाब से पांच या छह फरवरी तक हम गाइडलाइन जारी कर देंगे।

कक्षा छह से आठ तक के स्कूलों में आठ फरवरी से नियमित कक्षाएं लगाने के आदेश जारी करते हुए गृह विभाग ने कोरोना की कॉमन गाइड लाइन भी जारी की है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय ने सभी जिला शिक्षाधिकारियों को यह गाइड लाइन भेजी है।

गृह विभाग के अनुसार सभी सरकारी और निजी स्कूलों को नियमित कक्षाओं के लिए शिक्षा विभाग की मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया का पालन करना होगा। प्रत्येक कक्षा में स्टूडेंट्स की उपस्थिति क्षमता के 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक नहीं होगी।

