निकाय चुनाव:सांचाैर नगरपालिका के प्रवासी होंगे अध्यक्ष, कांग्रेस से नरेश सेठ व भाजपा से पीरचंद भंसाली ने भरा नामांकन

जालोर3 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस ने 1 ताे भाजपा ने 2 अावेदन पत्र भरकर जमा करवाए, आज नामांकन जांच हाेगी, 7 काे हाेंगे चुनाव

सांचाैर नगरपालिका के चेयरमैन पद के लिए मंगलवार काे अंतिम दिन दाेनाें पार्टियाें से एक-एक नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हाेने से स्थिति साफ हाे गई। अब सबकी नजर चेयरमैन पद काे लेकर हाेने वाले चुनाव पर टिकी है। दाेनाें पार्टियाें ने चेयरमैन पद के लिए जैन समाज के जीते पार्षद पर दांव खेला है।

बताया जाता है कि दाेनाें उम्मीदवार प्रवासी हैं, इस बार चेयरमैन पद की सामान्य सीट हाेने के चलते वे चुनाव से दाे माह पूर्व ही यहां पहुंचे थे। नामांकन पत्र के अंतिम दिन कांग्रेस से जहां नरेश सेठ एक फार्म भरा है, ताे भाजपा से पीरचंद भंसाली ने दाे नामांकन पत्र भरकर उपखंड अधिकारी भूपेद्र यादव काे प्रस्तुत किए है। नामांकन पत्र में कांग्रेस से नरेश सेठ के प्रस्तावक लतीफ खान रहे।

वहीं, भाजपा के भंसाली के प्रस्तावक चेयरमैन पद के दावेदार माने जाने वाले दाैलतराज जैन व कपूरचंद सिंघवी दोनों अलग-अलग आवेदन पत्रों में प्रस्तावक बने हैं। दाेनाें पार्टियाें की ओर से आवेदन के बाद पार्षद फिर से बाड़ेबंदी में चले गए हैं। आवेदन पत्र दाखिल करने से पहले इससे दोनों दलों के पांचों पार्षदों ने शपथ ली।

इसके बाद ही चेयरमैन पद के लिए आवेदन दाखिल करवाए। आवेदन पत्र दाखिल करवाने के दौरान कांग्रेस पूर्व प्रधान शमशेर अली व वनमंत्री सुखराम विश्नोई के पुत्र सत्येंद्र विश्नाेई तो भाजपा में प्रभारी फलौदी विधायक पबाराम विश्नाेई व पूर्व विधायक जीवाराम अपने-अपने उम्मीदवार के साथ पहुंचे थे।

भाजपा

मजबूत पक्ष : भाजपा के पीरचंद भंसाली समाजसेवी हैं। इनके बड़े भाई बाबूलाल भंसाली का दोनों ही पार्टियों के बड़े नेताओं से अच्छे ताल्लुक होने के साथ जैन समाज में अच्छी पकड़ भी है। इसके अलावा सांसद देवजी एम पटेल मुख्य भूमिका में है। भाजपा से भंसाली के अलावा दो अन्य पार्षद भी जैन समाज के होने से अंतिम समय कांग्रेस के पार्षदाें को अपने पक्ष में करने का माद्दा भी रखते हैं।

कमजोर पक्ष : भंसाली ने पहली बार ही राजनीति में कदम रखा है। इनकी राजनीति के क्षेत्र में अलग पहचान नहीं है। कांग्रेस के बागी पार्षद भी इनके पक्ष में नहीं है।

कांग्रेस

मजबूत पक्ष : वन मंत्री विश्नोई इस चुनाव में मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। कांग्रेस पद से नामांकन भरने वाले नरेश सेठ पार्टी में सक्रिय हैं। दावा है कि तीनों निर्दलीय भी उनके पक्ष में हैं। इससे कांग्रेस अभी मजबूत स्थिति में है। खुद की सरकार होने का फायदा भी है।

कमजोर पक्ष : कांग्रेस को सेंधमारी का डर है। कारण यह है कि यहां पूर्व में भाजपा ही जीती है। अगर भाजपा कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय पार्षदों को अपने पक्ष में करती है तो नुकसान हो सकता है।

एकजुटता के भरोसे भाजपा, तो कांग्रेस निर्दलीयों को अपने पक्ष मेें करने के बाद आश्वस्त : नामांकन भरने आए पार्षद अपने नेताओं के साथ बाड़ेबंदी में चले गए है। बताया जाता है कि अज्ञात स्थान पर ही दोनों पार्टी के नेता अपने पक्ष के पार्षदों के बीच रणनीति भी बना रहे है।

भाजपा के जहां अपने 16 पार्षदों के साथ एकजुटता के आधार पर अपने पक्ष का पालिकाध्यक्ष बनाने का दावा कर रहे है। वहीं कांग्रेस अपने पक्ष में दो निर्दलीय पहले से होने और एक अन्य निर्दलीय दिलीप खोरवाल को भी अपने पक्ष में कर कुल 19 पार्षद होने का दावा कर रही है। हालांकि दोनों दलों के दावों की हकीकत चेयरमैन पद के चुनाव के बाद ही पता लग पाएगी। अभी भी भाजपा का चेयरमैन पद पर अपनी दावेदारी सिद्ध करने के लिए मजबूत पक्ष नहीं है।

इधर, कांग्रेस के पास निर्दलीय होने से बहुमत में इनका पक्ष भारी पड़ रहा है। दोनाें प्रमुख दल अपनी रणनीति में जुटे हुए हैं। कांग्रेस के पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी में वनमंत्री सुखराम बिश्नोई ने स्वयं ने कमान संभाल रखी है। वहीं भाजपा के पार्षदों की बागडाेर सांसद देवजी पटेल, पूर्व विधायक जीवाराम चौधरी, भाजपा नेता दानाराम चौधरी व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष श्रवणसिंह राव के पास है।

दोनों पार्टियां जैन प्रत्याशी पर खेल रही दांव

पालिकाध्यक्ष को लेकर दोनों प्रमुख दल भाजपा व कांग्रेस जैन समाज को प्रतिनिधित्व दिया है। इसका मुख्य कारण यह है कि भाजपा से तीन जने और कांग्रेस से 1 व्यक्ति जैन समाज का जीता है। दोनों पार्टियां अंदरूनी फूट से बचने के लिए जैन प्रत्याशी को ही अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित करने के साथ ही नामांकन भरवाया है।

किसी भी प्रकार का जोखिम उठाने से बचने के लिए पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी में रखा है। हालांंकि पालिकाध्यक्ष की सामान्य सीट होने से घमासान हैं।

इसके दो निर्दलीय खुले रूप से कांग्रेस के खेमे में चले जाने से फिलहाल कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत का पूर्ण आंकड़ा पहुंच गया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर भाजपा अपने प्रत्याशी पीरचंद को भी मैदान में उतारकर आखिरी समय तक अपना दांवपेच खेलने की फिराक में है।

दोनों दल नामांकन के दौरान सिंगल पैनल की बजाय विकल्प के रूप में एक से अधिक प्रत्याशियों के आवेदन भर सकते थे, ताकि किसी प्रकार की तकनीकी भूल से बचा जा सके, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया है। दोनाें दलों से एक-एक ही प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन भरा है।

नामांकन पत्रों की जांच आज, 7 काे होंगे चुनाव : रिटर्निंग अधिकारी भूपेंद्र कुमार यादव ने बताया कि नगरपालिका सांचाैर के अध्यक्ष पद (सामान्य) के लिए भाजपा से भंसाली ने 2 आवेदन और कांग्रेस से नरेश सेठ ने 1 आवेदन पत्र भरकर प्रस्तुत किए हैं। इसके अलावा किसी भी पार्षद ने आवेदन नहीं किया है। इनके आवेदन पत्राें की जांच बुधवार काे हाेगी।

4 फरवरी दाेपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी का समय है। इसके बाद आवेदकाें काे चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित किए जाएंगे। आवश्यकता हाेने पर 7 फरवरी सुबह 10 से दाेपहर 2 बजे तक नगरपालिका हाॅल में मतदान हाेगा। इसके तुरंत बाद मतगणना हाेगी। बाद में 8 फरवरी काे उपाध्यक्ष के चुनाव हाेंगे।

अब तक जैन समाज से ये रह चुके हैं चेयरमैन : सांचाैर नगरपालिका में अब तक 4 जने जैन समुदाय के चेयरमैन पद रह चुके हैं। इस बार भी दाेनाें पार्टी ने जैन समाज के जीते दाेनाें प्रत्याशी काे अपना बनाया है। सामान्य सीट हाेने और जैन समाज का प्रभाव हाेने के चलते जैन समुदाय के पार्षदाें ने भी जीत हासिल की है। अब तक जैन समाज के रमेश मेहता 2 बार, इसके पिता जीवराज मेहता 1 बार चेयरमैन बन चुके हैं। इसके अलावा अमरलाल मेहता व सावलचंद सिंघवी भी चेयरमैन पद पर रह चुके हैं।

प्राेफाइल
भाजपा से पीरचंद भंसाली : ये मूलत: हाड़ेचा के हैं, इनका भी मुंबई में व्यवसाय है। वे भी इस बार सामान्य सीट हाेने के चलते अपनी दावेदारी सिद्ध करने के लिए कुछ माह पूर्व ही यहां आए हैं। राजनीतिक कॅरिअर में उनका यह पहला चुनाव है।
कांग्रेस से नरेश सेठ : ये मूलत: सांचाैर के हैं, लेकिन मुंबई में इनका व्यवसाय है। चुनाव लड़ने के लिए कुछ माह पूर्व ही यहां आए हैं। ये महानगर पालिका मुंबई में कांग्रेस से टिकट लेकर पार्षद पद का चुनाव भी लड़ चुके हैं। कांग्रेस में सक्रिय भी हैं। नरेश सेठ के पिता स्व. हरकचंद सेठ कांग्रेस नेता रह चुके हैं।

