हादसा:करंट से झुलसे कर्मी की मौत, परिजनों ने शव रख किया प्रदर्शन, जेईएन व तीन लाइनमैन एपीओ

जालोर/जसवंतपुरा4 घंटे पहले
मृतक चमनाराम
  • जसवंतपुरा के पावली गांव का मामला, मृतक अनुबंधित कंपनी में था तैनात

पावली में करीब पंद्रह दिन पहले बिजली करंट से झुलसे कार्मिक की शुक्रवार को मौत हो गई। इससे गुस्साएं परिजनों ने शनिवार को सुबह मृतक के शव को स्कूल परिसर में रखकर प्रदर्शन किया। परिजनों ने मुआवजे सहित दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की। आखिर निगम के जेईएन व तीन लाइनमैन को एपीओ करने पर मामला शांत हुआ।

मामले में परिजनों का आरोप है कि चमनाराम की हत्या की गई हैं। उसे लाइन दुरुस्त करने पूरण गांव भेजा गया था। जहां वह लाईन दुरुस्त कर रहा था, उसी दौरान पीछे से साजिश के तहत लाइनमैन ने बिजली सप्लाई चालू कर दी। जिससे वह बूरी तरह झुलस गया। उसे उपचार के लिए अहमदाबाद लेकर गए, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई।

इधर, घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद रानीवाड़ा विधायक नारायणसिंह देवल, पूर्व उप मुख्य सचेतक रतन देवासी, एसडीएम शेलेन्द्रसिंह, तहसीलदार रामलाल मीणा, पुलिस उप अधीक्षक रतनलाल, डिस्कॉम के अधीक्षण अभियंता चतरसिंह मीणा, अधिशाषी अभियंता भरत देवड़ा पावली पहुंचे।

उन्होंने प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों से समझाईश की। आखिर विधायक नारायणसिंह व पूर्व विधायक रतन देवासी की समझाइश पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोग मान गए। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच का भरोसा दिलाया।

जेईएन व लाइनमैन को किया एपीओ

प्रकरण की जांच के लिए कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता ने जसवंतपुरा एसडीएम शैलेंद्रसिंह को जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त किया हैं। मांगो के मुताबिक जांच के लिए प्रकरण की फाईल को सांचौर सीओ विरेन्द्रसिंह को भेजी गई है।

इसके साथ निगम के कनिष्ठ अभियंता हरीश कुमार सहित लाइनमैन श्यामसुंदर, सुरेश गुर्जर व बलराम को एपीओ किया गया हैं। जेईएन का जिला मुख्यालय व लाइनमैन को उपखंड मुख्यालय पर उपस्थिति देनी होगी।

यह है पूरा मामला

पावली निवासी चमनाराम पुत्र अखाराम चौधरी एक निजी कंपनी का कार्मिक था, जो बिजली विभाग में तैनात था। उसे 7 नवंबर को बिजली लाईन में आए फॉल्ट को ठीक करने के लिए पूरण गांव भेजा था।

आरोप है कि पीछे से लाइनमैन ने कनिष्ठ अभियंता के साथ मिलकर बंद बिजली सप्लाई शुरू कर दी। जिससे चमनाराम बुरी तरह झुलस गया। मामले में मृतक के परिजनों ने हत्या की आशंका जताते हुए मामला भी दर्ज करवाया था।

