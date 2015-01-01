पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव ने कारागृह का किया निरीक्षण, व्यवस्थाओं की ली जानकारी

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • बंदियों से बात कर भोजन की गुणवता की जानकारी ली

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष एवं जिला जज सिया रघुनाथदान के निर्देशन में शुक्रवार को जिला कारागृह का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी ली। इस दौरान विधिक साक्षरता शिविर का भी आयोजन किया गया। उन्होंने बंदियों को उनके अधिकारों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी।

इस दौरान उन्होंने बाल विवाह रोकथाम अभियान के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि बाल विवाह सामाजिक कुरीति के साथ साथ कानूनी अपराध हैं, इसलिए हमें नियमों व कानूनों का पालन करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि मृत्युभोज करना कानूनी अपराध है यदि कोई ऐसा करता है तो सजा का प्रावधान है।

यदि कोई अपने नाबालिग बच्चों की शादी करता है या किसी की मौत के पीछे मृत्युभोज करता है तो इसकी जानकारी प्रशासन को एवं जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण को यथा समय दे ताकि उस पर नियमानुसार कार्यवाही की जा सकें। उन्होंने बंदियों को कहा कि कारागृह में आने के जो भी कारण रहे हो उन पर ध्यान नहीं देकर अब जब भी यहां से छूटकार बाहर जाओ को समाज की मुख्यधारा में प्रवेश करें एवं अच्छा व्यवहार रखें।

पिछली गलतियों को नहीं दोहराना है एवं अच्छे कार्य करने है। उन्होंने सभी बंदियों को एक दूसरे के प्रति सहयोगात्मक रवैया अपनाने की बात कहीं। इस दौरान उन्होंने बंदियों को निशुल्क विधिक सहायता योजना की भी विस्तार से जानकारी दी एवं निशुल्क अधिवक्ता हेतु आवेदन भरने की प्रक्रिया की जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि कोई बंदी अपनी पैरवी हेतु निशुल्क अधिवक्ता करना चाहे तो कारागृह के माध्यम से आवेदन भरकर जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण में प्रेषित करें। उन्होंने सभी बंदियों को कारागृह में अच्छा व्यवहार रखने, प्रतिदिन योग-प्रणायाम आदि करने की बात कहीं। ज किसी बंदी ने कोई असुविधा नहीं बताई।

उन्होंने बंदियों को मिलने वाले भोजन, नाश्ते, चाय, आदि के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की एवं कारापाल को निर्देश दिये कि भोजन की गुणवत्ता में किसी प्रकार की कमी नहीं रखें। उन्होंने कारापाल को निर्देश दिये कि कोविड 19 को लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का पूर्णतया पालन करवाया जावें, हर समय मास्क का प्रयोग करने के लिए सभी को पाबंद करने, समय समय पर हाथों को सेनेटाइज करने, साफ सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखने के निर्देश दिये।

